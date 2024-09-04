South Yorkshire & Derbyshire Dale Businesses: Apply Now for Free Business Growth Grants
Sheffield City Council Digital Innovation & Digital Productivity Schemes
These grants are intended to help businesses improve their digital capabilities and productivity. South Yorkshire-based SMEs can receive up to 50% of project costs, with grants ranging from £2,500 to £12,499. Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis, offering a valuable chance to invest in digital transformation and boost operational efficiency.
Derbyshire Dale Business Growth Grants
Tailored for businesses in the manufacturing and engineering sectors, these grants cover 40% of project costs. They are designed to facilitate significant advancements and innovation, with funding amounts between £20,000 and £40,000. This initiative aims to help Derbyshire Dale enterprises scale up and explore new opportunities.
How Fenti Marketing can help
For businesses accepted into either grant scheme, Fenti Marketing offers expert assistance. Specialising in digital marketing, Fenti can help maximise the impact of grant funding and achieve growth objectives through services such as web design, graphic design, SEO, social media management, and copywriting.
