Sheffield and Derbyshire Dale District Councils have announced the launch of new grant schemes designed to give local businesses a significant boost! These grants offer a fantastic opportunity for micro to medium-sized enterprises to accelerate their growth and enhance productivity with substantial financial support.

Sheffield City Council Digital Innovation & Digital Productivity Schemes

These grants are intended to help businesses improve their digital capabilities and productivity. South Yorkshire-based SMEs can receive up to 50% of project costs, with grants ranging from £2,500 to £12,499. Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis, offering a valuable chance to invest in digital transformation and boost operational efficiency.

South Yorkshire & Derbyshire Dale Businesses: Apply Now for Free Business Growth Grants

Derbyshire Dale Business Growth Grants

Tailored for businesses in the manufacturing and engineering sectors, these grants cover 40% of project costs. They are designed to facilitate significant advancements and innovation, with funding amounts between £20,000 and £40,000. This initiative aims to help Derbyshire Dale enterprises scale up and explore new opportunities.

How Fenti Marketing can help

For businesses accepted into either grant scheme, Fenti Marketing offers expert assistance. Specialising in digital marketing, Fenti can help maximise the impact of grant funding and achieve growth objectives through services such as web design, graphic design, SEO, social media management, and copywriting.

Head to Fenti Marketing’s website to find out more information and get the ball rolling.