A charity which helps the best businesses in South Yorkshire to support those in need in their neighbourhoods has appointed a new boss.

South Yorkshire Charity Mentors links experts in business with charities in need of mentorship and support. It has gone from strength to strength since launching three years ago - helping more charities than ever.

Now, the charity's chief executive, Martin Singer, is moving to a new role as chief executive of South Yorkshire Community Foundation on March 3

SYCM chair Tony Pedder said: "To continue the outstanding work which SYCM is doing to support the voluntary sector across South Yorkshire, we are delighted to let you know that the Board has appointed Debbie Bennett as Senior Executive Officer.

"Debbie joins SYCM with immediate effect and will initially work alongside Martin, until he assumes his new role at SYCF, after which she will take over the executive leadership of our organisation.

"Debbie has considerable experience working with the voluntary sector, having spent a number of years as community liaison coordinator for John Lewis, based in South Yorkshire. We are confident that she will continue to develop SYCM so that it continues to be the leading provider of free mentoring support to voluntary sector organisations across our county."

We are also pleased to advise that we have strengthened our Board of Trustees with the appointments of Hayley Koseoglu and Tracy Viner. They both are deeply involved in and highly respected within the business communities in South Yorkshire through their involvement with Barnsley/Rotherham and Sheffield Chambers of Commerce respectively. Both have strong interest in supporting the voluntary sector and will be valuable additions to our Board.

Tony added: "South Yorkshire Charity Mentors has come a long way since its inception some three years ago.

"We have supported many charities and our determination is to maintain that momentum by continuing to offer our services to any voluntary sector organisation which might see benefit in interfacing with one of our bank of outstanding mentors. And we continue to welcome approaches from talented and experienced people who would like to join that bank and thereby be available to help us meet the needs of South Yorkshire’s voluntary sector."

SYCM was formed in 2021. It supports the health, vitality and sustainability of the region’s voluntary sector through the provision of free mentoring support to senior voluntary sector leaders. This mentoring is provided by a team of volunteer mentors. SYCM provided an estimated £66,000 worth of free mentoring support in 2023.

To get involved or find out more email [email protected] or visit www.sycm.org.uk