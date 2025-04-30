South Yorkshire Care Home shares tips for seniors to keep cool and hydrated this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Summer is nearly here, and while we might enjoy the longer days and sunshine, it’s also the season to pay attention to staying cool and hydrated—especially for older people.

Sid Bailey Care Home in Brampton always take extra measures to make sure residents and the community stay safe and refreshed during the summer months.

Why It Matters

As we age, we don’t always feel thirsty, even when our bodies need water. That’s why dehydration can sneak up on older adults and lead to things like fatigue, dizziness, and sometimes more serious health issues. With a few simple tricks and a team that truly cares, staying hydrated is easy.

Here’s how Sid Bailey is keeping things cool:

Take a Sip: Staff at Sid Bailey make hydration part of the daily routine with regular drink rounds, cheerful reminders, and ‘Hydration Stations’ around the home where residents and visitors from the community can choose from a variety of refreshments. From cucumber water to tea and coffee, to fruit squash, there’s something for everyone.

Food That Fuels and Refreshes: Who says hydration has to come in a glass? The kitchen team at Sid Bailey serve up delicious water-rich foods like fruit salads, jelly, and smoothie bowls. 94-year-old Sid Bailey resident, Robina Holland, said, 'I like to have a bowl of fruit every day as a light, refreshing snack.'

: Who says hydration has to come in a glass? The kitchen team at Sid Bailey serve up delicious water-rich foods like fruit salads, jelly, and smoothie bowls. 94-year-old Sid Bailey resident, Robina Holland, said, ‘I like to have a bowl of fruit every day as a light, refreshing snack.’ Hydration with a Twist : Fruit kebabs, mocktails, and ice lolly afternoons make drinking fluids feel less like a chore and more like a treat. 81-year-old Sylvia Dalton, said, ‘I enjoy having mocktails and ice cream in the garden – we get to try new flavours, and it reminds me of being on holiday.’

: Fruit kebabs, mocktails, and ice lolly afternoons make drinking fluids feel less like a chore and more like a treat. 81-year-old Sylvia Dalton, said, ‘I enjoy having mocktails and ice cream in the garden – we get to try new flavours, and it reminds me of being on holiday.’ Keeping It Breezy: Loose-fitting clothes, cool indoor spaces, shady garden corners, and refreshing fan stations help residents stay comfortable no matter how high the temperature rises.

Victoria Alder, the Home Manager at Sid Bailey, added, ‘At Sid Bailey, quality of care isn’t just something we talk about—it’s at the heart of everything we do.

‘Our team goes above and beyond to ensure every resident is not only safe and comfortable but also enjoying the season. We know that care extends beyond our walls, too, which is why we always welcome family, friends, and community members to visit, share a cool drink, and be part of our extended family.’

To find out more or to visit one of Sid Bailey’s Hydration Stations, drop in to the home on Knollbeck Lane, Brampton, Barnsley S73 0TX.

For more information, call 01226 818461, email [email protected] or visit https://danforthcarehomes.co.uk/sid-bailey.