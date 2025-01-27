Something to sing about with music grant for St Luke’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patients, friends and families at St Luke’s Hospice have something to sing about after receiving a special musical grant.

The £1,730 funding from the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation will fund a Music Group Leader for 12 weeks for the St Luke’s Patient and Family Support Services at the charity’s Ecclesall Road South site.

Patients who visit Ecclesall Road South weekly include those with early-stage diagnoses for cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Motor Neuron Disease, Parkinson's Disease and other palliative conditions.

Over the 12 weeks of the project, the aim is that 12 people taking part in the special singing group sessions will compose their own song reflecting what the support of St Luke’s means to them.

The St Luke's Hospice Ecclesall Road South site.

And for anybody who doesn’t play an instrument, there will also be ukulele lessons for a further 12 people so they can play along with the singers.

“The value of offering this service to our patients is significant for several reasons,” said St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South Activities Manager Jill Aeppli.

“Singing supports breathing exercises for patients with COPD and Makaton, the communication programme that uses speech, signs and symbols, will be used alongside the sessions for patients who have lost their voice due to their condition or treatment.

“These sessions will also help combat loneliness and provide a sense of connection as we have discovered that music offers joy and a shared experience for patients and their families.

“We thank the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation for enabling us to deliver a programme that will enhance patient wellbeing so much.”