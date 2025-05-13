Solicitors beat £6k target for Sheffield charity

Wake Smith Solicitors has smashed the £6,000 mark in their annual fundraising efforts for a Sheffield cancer charity.

The city law firm chose Cavendish Cancer Care to become its charity for 2024-25 in memory of Director of HR Kelly Pashley-Handford, who sadly passed away in 2023 after being diagnosed with cancer.

Fundraising events to raise £6,243 included beauty product evenings, a tuck shop, Bake Off-style cake sales, sweepstakes, a wreath making event and seasonal competitions.

Biggest fundraisers of the year were the annual Christmas lunch, the Sheffield Half Marathon, the popular staff quiz and a wine tasting evening with local wine merchants Starmore Boss.

Fundraising success (left to right) Wake Smith’s charity committee with Cavendish Cancer Care’s Kirsty White.

The firm also offered a discount on normal rates for Wills through its Wills, Trusts and Probate team to Cavendish Cancer Care’s clients, staff, volunteers and supporters as part of its commitment to the cause.

Kate Lax, director at Wake Smith and charitable board member, said: “The charitable efforts of our staff and clients to impact positively on our community through Cavendish Cancer Care has been really inspiring.

“We all know this money will make a huge difference to many who need help, and to their families, and we look forward to continuing to support our local charities for many years to come.”

Kirsty White, Head of Fundraising at Cavendish Cancer Care, added: We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the team at Wake Smith for their outstanding efforts. As an organisation that is almost entirely reliant on donations, support like this is absolutely vital. These funds will go a long way in helping us continue to be there for anyone affected by cancer in our community.”

Last year’s fundraising campaign at Wake Smith collected more than £5,200 for Sheffield charity PACES which offers life changing support for children and adults with Cerebral Palsy and other motor disorders.

The Wake Smith charitable board includes Kate Lax, Lorraine Slack, Aithne Moran, Anna Woodcock, Laura Saul, Eleanor Storey, Georgia Peters, Hayley Naisbett, Stephanie Chung, Dylan Friend, Laura Bathgate and Sophie Kerry.

For more information about Wake Smith Solicitors visit www.wake-smith.co.uk