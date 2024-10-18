Snowflakes will be spotted at Crystal Peaks with Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They can’t predict a White Christmas for Crystal Peaks shopping centre this year…but there definitely will be snowflakes!

The Children’s Hospital Charity’s famous snowflake fundraising campaign will add a little extra Festive sparkle to the award-winning shopping centre throughout the Festive period.

Every year, more than 250 sponsored snowflakes decorate the exterior of Sheffield Children’s Hospital, with businesses, schools, community groups and thankful families showing support for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

This year, for the sixth year, a further 40 giant snowflakes will also decorate the exterior of Crystal Peaks, forming an essential part of the seasonal decorations at the shopping centre.

There might not be snow at Crystal Peaks this Christmas - but there will be snowflakes

And Children’s Hospital Charity mascot Theo the Bear will be around on November 13 when the snowflakes and the centre’s other Festive decorations are switched on.

“We are always delighted to join The Children’s Hospital Charity and this is a campaign that has now become a firm part of our Christmas celebrations,” said Crystal Peaks centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“Crystal Peaks is very much at the heart of the community and so we are very happy to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital, which touches the lives of so many people every year.

“We hope that our visitors will enjoy seeing the snowflakes and will want to support this outstanding city charity as much as we do.”

The award-winning snowflake appeal has now raised well over £1m for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, bringing people together with a shared goal of building a better future for staff, patients and their families.