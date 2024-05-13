Small change makes a big difference for St Luke’s Hospice

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 13th May 2024, 21:27 BST
It might look like small change but it can make a big difference when it’s counted up and given to a good cause.

Hillsborough currency exchange specialist Ramsdens have been gathering together customers’ unspent foreign currency, loose change and old coins, which added up to a donation of £205.87 for St Luke’s Hospice.

It’s all part of a national campaign that has so far raised more than £20,000 for charities across the country.

“This is a fantastic illustration of the way that something that seems very small can make a massive difference,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan.

Ramsdens Hillsborough manager Neil Cook (left) with Matthew SheridanRamsdens Hillsborough manager Neil Cook (left) with Matthew Sheridan
“We all have those coins and notes left over from our last holiday or perhaps even coins that have fallen down the back of the sofa.

“Collect them all together, though, and you very quickly raise enough money to help give vital support to charities like St Luke’s.

“We want to thank both Ramsdens and their customers for this donation and look forward to working with them again in the future.”

