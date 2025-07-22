Sky-House Co's Archie celebrates Masters degree success

Sky-House Co assistant quantity surveyor Archie Maury has been awarded his Masters degree in Quantity Surveying and Commercial Management.

Archie, who has been with the award-winning Sheffield house builder since 2024, has been studying for his latest qualification with the University of Leeds.

“Archie joined us as a trainee quantity surveyor and we are delighted with his progress and his growth within the company,” said Sky-House Co founder and director David Cross.

“His knowledge and expertise is essential to our growth as we develop new Sky-House sites across the region.

“We are pleased too that we are welcoming new site manager Sam Mears to the team, especially as we are now working on the development of our new Copper Street site close to Sheffield city centre.

“Moving forward, we are always looking for new talent to add strength to our workforce.

“Both Archie and Sam show our commitment to supporting local educational opportunities an job opportunities in the region and we look forward to nurturing them as they continue their growth in the industry.”