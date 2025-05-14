Skills People Group bakers raised £300 plus for St Luke’s Hospice
The charity bake sale was part of a year of fundraising for St Luke’s, selected in memory of Peter Hutchinson, the father of Skills People Group colleague Teresa Fletcher.
Peter was cared for by St Luke’s during his final days, and the event was a way for the team to show their gratitude and support.
The fundraising effort was driven by Ellie Wardle, who has become a passionate champion for charity initiatives within the organisation.
Ellie’s commitment and energy inspired colleagues to get involved, whether through baking, donating, or simply buying a slice of cake to support the cause.
Directors at Skills People Group generously matched the initial funds raised, pushing the final donation to £310.
“St Luke’s didn’t just care for my dad — they cared for all of us and the support they gave to me, my mum and my brother was extraordinary,” said Teresa.
“It continued long after my dad passed away and I’ll never forget the compassion and dignity they showed, not just to my dad, but to our whole family.”
Ellie added: “This wasn’t just about raising money — it was about doing something meaningful together, for a cause that touches so many lives.
“It was amazing to see how everyone pulled together to support Teresa and St Luke’s.”