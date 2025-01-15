Sinkhole on Wallace Road unearths Sheffield’s industrial past

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A four-foot-deep sinkhole has opened up on Wallace Road in Sheffield, revealing remnants of an old cobbled road linked to the city’s industrial history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discovery is believed to connect to the area's ties to the former Parkwood Springs, which was once a thriving industrial and residential hub. This historic site housed steelworks, workers' homes, and cobbled streets essential to Sheffield's industrial operations in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The History of Parkwood Springs

Parkwood Springs, now a popular green space, was once a bustling community at the heart of Sheffield’s industrial scene. Its streets were lined with terraced housing, factories, and small businesses, reflecting the city's growth during the industrial revolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinkhole Wallace road

By the mid-20th century, much of the area underwent urban redevelopment. Factories closed, homes were demolished, and modern infrastructure gradually replaced the old. Nature has since reclaimed much of the area, transforming it into a recreational space.

The Sinkhole Discovery

The sinkhole, which measures approximately four feet deep, has exposed part of a cobbled road that once served the Parkwood Springs community. This road was likely used for transporting goods and connecting the industrial hub with the wider city.

Safety barriers have been installed to secure the area while investigations are conducted. Local authorities are assessing the structural integrity of the surrounding infrastructure to prevent further collapses.

Google maps view of Wallace road

Preserving Sheffield’s Heritage

The appearance of the cobbled road serves as a reminder of Sheffield’s industrial heritage. Historians have noted its significance, calling it a rare opportunity to glimpse the city’s past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Discoveries like this highlight the importance of preserving Sheffield’s history, even as we build for the future,” one local historian remarked.

The sinkhole is expected to be repaired soon, but the exposed road has prompted renewed interest in exploring Sheffield’s hidden industrial past, much of which lies buried beneath its modern landscape.