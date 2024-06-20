Silverware from Silverstone for Sheffield’s Rising F4 Star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield’s F4 driver, Rowan Campbell-Pilling, marked his Silverstone debut with another trophy and an exclusive interview with up-and-coming interviewer and commentator, Scarlett Archer.

The Rokit British F4 certified by the FIA season continued for its fifth round at the home of the British Formula 1 Grand Prix, at Silverstone, in Northamptonshire, last weekend.

17-year-old Rowan hit the 3.6-mile Grand Prix Circuit for the first time since his F4 debut this April. Reaching incredible speeds of 145mph on a very wet track, Rowan left the weekend with another rookie win.

At the halfway point of the championship, Rowan has amassed more trophies than any other driver this season as he has taken 10 altogether – nine in the rookie cup and one official podium trophy.

The F4 driver, therefore, now sits in second place in the rookie cup – a highly competitive series where only the youngest drivers in the championship, those who haven’t been in F4 before, are eligible.

Rowan said: “We’re overwhelmed with the position we’re in halfway through my first F4 season. To have 10 trophies is incredible and it leaves us in a positive place going into the second half of the championship.

“I’m really grateful to be learning so much already and can’t thank everyone enough for their support this far.”

During the successful weekend, Rowan, who drives for the Phinsys by Argenti team and is a Motorsport UK Academy Driver, met Scarlett Archer, a 16-year-old news and sports presenter, for an exclusive interview.

Currently presenting the Sky Kids’ show, Scarlett has interviewed F1 World Champions Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, as well as political leaders Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer.

Both rising stars from the Steel City, the two discussed opportunities to get into motorsport and the need for karting, and sport in general, to be more accessible in Sheffield and the wider South Yorkshire region.

Rowan said: “It was great to spend time with Scarlett this weekend in the wonderful Silverstone setting. We spoke a lot about our careers in motorsport and the journeys we’re on to get to F1.

“It’s really exciting to swap stories with another friend from back home.”

Scarlett said: “As a fellow Sheffielder, this interview was a really fun one to do. It’s been lovely to get to know Rowan more and learn about his progress so far in F4.

“It was good to get a chance to shout about what’s possible for the motorsport industry in the Steel City too.”