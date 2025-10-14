Sid Bailey Care Home celebrates national recognition with triple award nominations

Sid Bailey Care Home, a leading residential and dementia care home in Rotherham, has been shortlisted as a national finalist for three esteemed categories in the 2025 National Care Awards and Great British Care Awards.

The home is in the running for both ‘Care Home of the Year’ and ‘The Dignity & Respect Care Home of the Year’ at the National Care Awards 2025, with Chef Claire Northan also nominated for ‘The Chef/Cook Award’ at the Yorkshire and Humberside regional finals of the Great British Care Awards 2025. This nomination highlights the critical role that innovative and nutritious food plays in the overall wellbeing and satisfaction of residents.

This triple nomination is a significant achievement, recognising the home's exceptional standards and its profound commitment to person-centred care. It follows another major accolade received earlier this year, when Sid Bailey was awarded an ‘Outstanding’ rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The National Care Awards and Great British Care Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across the UK care sector.

Expressing her pride, Victoria Alder, general manager of Sid Bailey Care Home, said: “We are all absolutely thrilled and immensely proud of this incredible recognition. Being shortlisted for the Care Home of the Year and Dignity & Respect award highlights our core commitment to providing not just outstanding care, but care that honours the individual, champions autonomy and treats every resident with the utmost respect. We are all so pleased for Claire too. Her nomination is so well-deserved and reflects her passion for creating delicious, nutritious meals that are a highlight of our residents' day.”

Kate Desmond, managing director for Danforth Care Homes, added: “This is a phenomenal achievement for the entire team at Sid Bailey. To be recognised as a finalist in two of the most competitive categories, on the back of their ‘Outstanding’ CQC rating, speaks volumes about the quality of the care environment they have created. Victoria and her team consistently go above and beyond, embodying the values that Danforth Care Homes stands for. We are incredibly proud of them and wish them the very best of luck for the finals.”

The triple finalist placement reinforces Sid Bailey Care Home’s position as a leading provider, dedicated to delivering not only clinical excellence but also a deeply compassionate and respectful living experience for all its residents.