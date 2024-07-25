Shortlist announced for Sheffield Business Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The shortlist has been announced for this year’s prestigious Sheffield Business Awards, which returns for its 23rd year this October.

The Sheffield Business Awards, organised by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Thursday October 17 at The University of Sheffield’s Octagon Centre.

The University of Sheffield is this year’s headline sponsor for the special occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building on the success of last year’s event, which saw the return to a black-tie evening, the introduction of several new awards and an ambitious overhaul of the judging system. This year’s event will include a three-course meal served by the university’s acclaimed catering team and will be accompanied by live entertainment.

2023 Sheffield Business Awards

Special guest, Ben Hanlin, TV host and magician, will be presenting this year’s awards ceremony, which will see winners announced across 16 different categories.

Sheffield Chamber of Commerce received over 130 applications for the awards, with five applicants shortlisted per award.

Following a rigorous independent judging process, the Sheffield Business Awards 2024 shortlist shines a light on the incredible work being done across the city by organisations of all sizes and sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Johnson, Business Director of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Sheffield Business Awards are set to be a fantastic event that highlights the exceptional achievements in our city and region.

Sheffield Business Awards shortlist announcement

“After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from last year’s event, we’re excited to return to the Octagon. A tremendous amount of effort has gone into ensuring that this year’s event honours our outstanding award nominees.

“We had an impressive range of entries this year, which led us to increase the number of candidates for each award. As a result, this year’s celebration promises to be the most spectacular yet, showcasing the incredible work happening in Sheffield.”

Yasmin Knight, Assistant Director of Regional Engagement & Innovation at the University of Sheffield (headline sponsor), and judge for the Collaboration Award said: “The University of Sheffield is thrilled to be sponsoring the Sheffield Business Awards again this year, celebrating the innovation and talent of the city’s businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m also honoured to be judging the Collaboration Award; the quality of the entries was heartening but no surprise given Sheffield’s natural propensity for collaboration.

“From the little mesters communities in its past to businesses now working together to support the future inclusive growth of our city, it really does feel like a city on the up!”

James O’Hara, Co-founder of Tramlines music festival, Sheffield entrepreneur and judge for the Spirit of Sheffield award, said: “Sheffield has always been a city of doers yet I’ve never seen or felt such confidence in the city in my 15 years of owning businesses here.

“This was reflected in the quality and breadth of entries for this year’s Sheffield Business Awards. The future has never been brighter for the beautiful place we all get to call home, I can't wait to see what the next five years brings!”

The shortlist is as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medium to Large Organisation of the Year (sponsored by Ogilvie Fleet)

1 Functional Nutrition Ltd

2 instantprint

3 Realise

4 STEPS Prosthetics

5 The SEO Works Ltd

Outstanding Contribution to Employee Health and Wellbeing (sponsored by Sheffield United Community Foundation)

1 Jepson & Co Ltd

2 Jiraffe

3 Kitlocker.com

4 MEPS International

5 The SEO Works Ltd

Outstanding Contribution to Workforce Development (sponsored by Opportunity Sheffield)

1 Dalton Roofing Ltd

2 First Intuition Yorkshire and Humber

3 Naylor Industries PLC

4 Secure Power Ltd

5 STEPS Prosthetics

Start-Up Organisation of the Year

1 Consortium Drilling Limited

2 Jiggle Staffing

3 Riverlution

4 Sheffield Car Charging

5 Verticode

The Brand Campaign of the Year (sponsored by UniHomes)

1 ACW Medical Services

2 instantprint

3 Roundabout Ltd

4 St Luke's Hospice Sheffield

5 The SEO Works Ltd

The Collaboration Excellence Award (sponsored by Clear Risk Management)

1 Chef's Counter

2 FareShare Yorkshire

3 Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust

4 Sheffield United Community Foundation

5 SleepCogni

The Community Impact Award (sponsored by Secure Power)

1 b:friend

2 Darnall Well Being

3 Roundabout Ltd

4 Sheffield United Community Foundation

5 St Vincent De Paul Furniture Project

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Environmental Impact Award (sponsored by Irwin Mitchell)

1 Food Works

2 Highland Carbon

3 RBH Properties

4 Sheffield United Conference & Events

5 The Medicus Group Ltd

The Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Champion (sponsored by British Business Bank)

1 Business Sheffield

2 RBH Properties

3 Sheffield United Community Foundation

4 St Luke's Hospice Sheffield

The Inspirational Leader of the Year

1 Alicia Hewitt, Secure Power Ltd

2 Darren Pearce, Meadowhall

3 Laxmi Limbani, Fragomen LLP

4 Rachel Abbott, Cobra Sport

5 Scott Simpson, Clegg Gifford Insurance Brokers - Sheffield

The International Trade Champion (sponsored by Newable and UK Export Finance)

1 Danieli UK Holding Ltd

2 Mosdorfer Rail Ltd

3 Parkwood Springs

4 Pricecheck

5 RM Boulanger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leading through Innovation Award (sponsored by Wake Smith Solicitors)

1 BJSS Ltd

2 Pendo

3 PST (Production Software Technology)

4 Switchstance Limited

5 The Medicus Group Ltd

The Learning Champion of the Year (sponsored by The Sheffield College)

1 Ally Boldan, instantprint

2 Christian Arniakos, Brook Corporate Developments Ltd

3 Helen Jowitt, Naylor Industries PLC

4 Solomon Maragh, OSL Cutting Technologies (Rotabroach)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 Tom Gamling, OSL Cutting Technologies (Rotabroach)

The Small Organisation of the Year (sponsored by Business Sheffield)

1 Brook Corporate Developments Ltd

2 Cawa Group

3 Let's Verbalise Independent Speech & Language Therapy Practice

4 Stream7

5 The Green Estate CIC

The Spirit of Sheffield Award (sponsored by B.Braun)

1 Cambridge Street Collective

2 Inclusive Cultures Foundation (ICF)

3 Sheffield DocFest

4 Sheffield Football Club

5 Sheffield Theatres

After being introduced at last year’s event, this year will see the return of The Chamber President’s Special Recognition Award, sponsored by Counter Context and Altitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more than 150 years, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce has supported, connected, and represented local organisations of all sizes in Sheffield, with an aim to lead the way in making the city the best place in the UK to start, grow and run a successful and sustainable organisation. Events like the Sheffield Business Awards are a huge part of that commitment.

Tickets are currently on sale, with a limited capacity remaining, while there are two sponsorship opportunities available too.