Shirecliffe care home receives praise from CQC inspectors

A Sheffield residential care home has won the praise of the Care Quality Commission for its high standards of support for residents.

Springwood, in Herries Road, Shirecliffe, is one of the group of nine homes operated across the city by charity Sheffcare.

The home and its services were praised following the most recent inspection by the CQC, the independent regulator of health and social care in England, with inspectors noting that residents were treated with kindness, empathy and compassion and that their privacy and dignity was respected.

Springwood was rated good in all areas the inspectors investigated during their visit, including safety, caring, effectiveness, responsiveness and leadership.

Following their April visit to the home, the inspectors commented on the positive relationships between residents and staff, who were described by residents and families as lovely.

“The home has a proactive and positive culture of safety, based on openness and honesty,” the report explained.

“Staff listened to concerns about safety and investigated and reported safety events, while lessons were learnt to continually identify and embed good practice.”

The inspectors also noted that the home made sure there were enough qualified, skilled and experienced staff, who received effective support, supervision and development so they could work together well and provide safe care that met people’s individual needs.

There was praise too for responses to infection prevention and control, noting that areas of the home - including people’s rooms - were clean, presentable and hygienic.

The report also praised the way the Springwood team supported people to manage their health and wellbeing to maximise their independence, choice and control.

“Staff supported people to live healthier lives and where possible, reduce their future needs for care and support,” it said, commenting positively on the range of activities available daily.

“The home treats people as individuals and makes sure people’s care, support and treatment meets people’s needs and preferences.

“They take account of people’s strengths, abilities, aspirations, culture and unique backgrounds and protected characteristics.

“The home has a shared vision, strategy and culture based on transparency, equity, equality and human rights, diversity and inclusion, engagement, and understanding challenges and the needs of people and their communities.”

“Sheffcare Chief Executive Claire Rintoul commented: “We are always very pleased to welcome CQC inspectors to our homes because we are confident of the high levels of care they will witness at any time.

“Once again it is a real pleasure to see that Springwood residents and their families were keen to share their positive experiences with the inspectors.

“Receiving such a positive response at every level of the CQC’s investigations simply makes us even more keen to ensure that our standards of care not only meet but also exceed all expectations for our residents and the families who place their trust in us.”