Sheffield’s very own lion man passed away

Archie Hull aged 85, passed away on May 27 formerly of ADH Demolition Ltd and beloved husband to the late Dot Hull.

Archie was well liked and known for his extroverted ways if he wanted something it had to be something no one else would randomly do.

Archie purchased his pet lion as a cub from Manchester Zoological and called him Laddo . He kept Laddo as a pet until age 3.

Archie & Dot had built a bungalow known as 50 Birkendale Upperthorpe and their neighbours never realised what lived next door to them until night he was leaving.

Archie would take Laddo with him to work those that knew Archie couldn’t believe when Archie wanted a cat he got a BIG Cat.

There so many stories to tell about Laddo but their daughter Tina recalls asking her school friends from Daniel Hill / Upperthorpe school to follow her home and show them her new pet cat. Unbeknown to Tina until years later when told ‘the children had regal what they had seen to their parents they were met with a clip around the ear for telling lies.’ Many of those children lived in Kelvin flats or Blake street.

Archie was known for doing things extraordinary on one occasion he bought Adolf Hitler Yacht ‘ Grillette’ which was one of three yachts to Adolf’s bigger Yacht known as Aviso Grille . The boat was for sale in Lincolnshire harbour when Archie was asked why you buying Adolfs boat, Archie replied ‘ We couldn’t sink Adolf Hitler yacht and ive to learn to drive a boat so if it was unsinkable for Adolf it gotta be good enough for Archie Hull’

Archie along with his wife and only child Tina has led an extraordinary life leaving a legacy for his daughter Tina and two granddaughter’s Chloe & Hannah of extraordinary tales and memories.

Archie funeral is on Monday June 23 and those wishing to say there final goodbye are welcome Archie will travel from Troway by Ostler Horse Team , Nottingham at 11am travelling the four miles in a Horse drawn Hearse pulled by a team of four Friesians to Eckington St Pauls Church for 11.45am those wishing to see Archie final goodbye are welcome followed by a committal at Hutcliffe wood crematorium 1pm.

Tina and Archies grandchildren Chloe & Hannah hope you will join them afterwards at Fox & Hound Marsh Lane Eckington open from 12.30pm.

