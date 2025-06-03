Sheffield’s star litter picker

By Alan Rosbottom
Contributor
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 14:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Four year old Rafael Rigby was introduced to litter picking while accompanying his parents on the monthly Crosspool community litter pick. Fully kitted out in Hi Viz jacket, gloves and grabber a trip to the park no longer means swings and roundabouts but a scouring of hedges and grassed areas for discarded plastics, cans, bottles and wrappers most of which he’s able to identify.

Due to frequent visits to local areas yields have been low much to Rafael’s disappointment so there have been visits to Encliffe park, Bramall lane area and around mum Keeley’s work place, Hallam University which certainly got the thumbs up from Rafael.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There have been many comments from people passing on his good work with one even buying him an ice cream recently for his endeavours.

The environment is in safe hands if left to the likes of people like Rafael of whom his grandparents are so proud.

Related topics:SheffieldHallam UniversityBramall Lane
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice