Sheffield’s star litter picker

Four year old Rafael Rigby was introduced to litter picking while accompanying his parents on the monthly Crosspool community litter pick. Fully kitted out in Hi Viz jacket, gloves and grabber a trip to the park no longer means swings and roundabouts but a scouring of hedges and grassed areas for discarded plastics, cans, bottles and wrappers most of which he’s able to identify.

Due to frequent visits to local areas yields have been low much to Rafael’s disappointment so there have been visits to Encliffe park, Bramall lane area and around mum Keeley’s work place, Hallam University which certainly got the thumbs up from Rafael.

There have been many comments from people passing on his good work with one even buying him an ice cream recently for his endeavours.

The environment is in safe hands if left to the likes of people like Rafael of whom his grandparents are so proud.