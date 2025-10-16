Sheffield’s plan to boost international connections given the go ahead

A bold new plan to enhance Sheffield’s strong global connections and bring real benefits for people, communities, and businesses across the city, has been given the go ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield International Strategy 2025–28 will see the city build stronger partnerships with other global cities, attract new international investment, support local jobs, and celebrate Sheffield’s unique culture and diversity.

Sheffield has significant international connections and a strong global reputation for innovation, education, and culture. The city has a proud history of international engagement with over 25 global relationships through twinning, sister cities, and other relationships. This new strategy will help us to leverage connections for maximum benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new International Strategy marks a step-change in how Sheffield connects with the world. It will help to ensure that the city’s global links provide new opportunities for the people of Sheffield, for businesses and for all of the city’s communities.

Sheffield and Bochum celebrated 75 years or twinning, this year.

It was approved by Sheffield City Council Members at a Strategy and Resources Committee meeting yesterday (October 15, 2025).

Councillor Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council and Chair of the Strategy and Resources Committee, said:

“Sheffield is global, green and growing. As a major international city, our strengths are known around the world – from our manufacturing expertise, to our universities, sport and music. This strategy is about making sure the people of Sheffield benefit from our city’s global connections through new investment and new international partnerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether it’s new jobs, cultural opportunities, or celebrating our diversity, Sheffield is globally connected and open for business. Working with our international partners, we’ll build a stronger, more prosperous and more vibrant Sheffield.”

Sheffield’s current global context:

The impact of Sheffield’s international connections can already be seen in the city’s thriving communities and local success stories. This year, Sheffield celebrates the 75th anniversary of its twinning with Bochum in Germany – a partnership that has led to business exchanges, cultural festivals, and school collaborations. These links have brought communities together, created new opportunities for young people, and helped local businesses reach new markets.

Lisa Methling, Representative for European and International Affairs, City of Bochum, said:

“For more than seventy years, the partnership between Bochum and Sheffield has been a living bridge and has connected not just our cities, but our people. What began as a gesture of reconciliation – with the aim of teaching young people to ‘learn brotherly love’ again – has developed into a source of friendship, creativity and shared learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the decades, Bochum and Sheffield have undergone significant transformation — from industrial powerhouses to dynamic centres of innovation and knowledge. In this spirit, both cities are now reactivating and deepening their cooperation on multiple levels, seeking to learn from each other and to jointly address local and global challenges. For Bochum, this renewed collaboration is not only a reaffirmation of friendship, but a valuable contribution to our shared future.”

Sheffield’s universities are another shining example of the city’s global reach. Every year, thousands of international students choose Sheffield as their home, contributing over £770 million to the local economy and supporting jobs in shops, restaurants, and services across the city. These students bring new perspectives, skills, and energy to Sheffield, enriching the city’s cultural life and helping to build a more vibrant, inclusive community.

Dr Dora Chan, associate head – Internationalisation for Sheffield Business School, Sheffield Hallam University, said:

“Sheffield is no stranger to the international stage with its rich industrial heritage and the vast networks of international connections. What is perhaps less widely recognised is Sheffield’s pivotal role as an educator and a hub for research and innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The city’s two universities have upwards of 60,000 students from varied backgrounds and different parts of the world. These talented young people bring with them rich cultures and networks and provide Sheffield and the wider region with substantial economic contributions while widening the pool of highly skilled works.

“To realise the full potential of these resources and international connections, Sheffield will benefit greatly from having a well-defined and cohesive international strategy which co-ordinates the efforts from industry, universities, colleges and schools, government departments and community groups.”

The city’s cultural scene is another area where international connections are making a difference. Sheffield has been ranked as one of Europe’s top city break destinations, with international events like DocFest and Tramlines attracting visitors from around the world.

Local organisations are using international partnerships to support community projects, celebrate diversity, and tackle social challenges – showing how global links can empower local people and strengthen communities.

Putting Sheffield’s people first

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new strategy is all about making a difference for people in Sheffield. By forging closer links with key cities Sheffield will:

Create new opportunities for local businesses and jobs through trade, investment, and knowledge exchange.

through trade, investment, and knowledge exchange. Support Sheffield’s world-class universities to attract more international students and research partnerships, boosting the local economy.

to attract more international students and research partnerships, boosting the local economy. Bring more international events, festivals, and cultural exchanges to the city, making Sheffield an even more vibrant place to live and visit.

to the city, making Sheffield an even more vibrant place to live and visit. Celebrate and strengthen Sheffield’s diverse communities, building on its proud status as the UK’s first City of Sanctuary.

What’s next?

A dedicated team will lead the delivery of the strategy, working with partners across the city and around the world. Progress will be reported annually to the Strategy & Resources Policy Committee, ensuring transparency and accountability.