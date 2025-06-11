Sheffield’s longest-running construction ball raises £30,000 for St Luke’s Hospice

By Lucy Wilcox
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 11:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The longest-running construction industry event in the North, The Sheffield Charity Construction Ball, raised £30,000 for St Luke’s Hospice earlier this month.

Held at the Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Hotel, the black-tie evening brought together over 230 construction and property professionals to raise vital funds for Sheffield’s leading palliative care provider.

Organised by Arup, HLM Architects and Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), guests enjoyed a three-course meal, live entertainment by acclaimed magician Ben Hanlin and inspiring speeches from St Luke’s Chief Executive, Jo Lenton, and RLB Managing Partner, Matt Summerhill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A highlight of the night was the charity auction, which featured limited-edition artwork titled ‘Here For Sheffield’ by Sheffield-based artist, Luke Horton, alongside VIP Tramlines tickets. The piece was bought for an impressive £2,000 by winning bidder, Wayne Balance, from Apex Consulting.

Sheffield Charity Construction Ball 2025Sheffield Charity Construction Ball 2025
Sheffield Charity Construction Ball 2025

This year’s chosen charity, St Luke’s Hospice, is the primary provider of specialist palliative care for adults with terminal illnesses in Sheffield and its surrounding areas.

One of the charity’s main goals for the evening included raising funds to support the purchase of additional cuddle beds.

Cuddle beds are a wider hospital-style bed designed to allow patients and their loved ones to lie side-by-side, offering physical closeness during end-of-life care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thanks to the generosity of guests, donations on the night covered the cost of two cuddle beds, each valued at £15,000.

Matt Sheridan, Senior Fundraising Manager at St Luke’s Hospice, said: “We are truly humbled by the generosity of everyone who attended this year’s Sheffield Charity Construction Ball.

“In a time when hospice fundraising and resources are under increasing pressure, support like this is not only appreciated, it is absolutely vital.

“The incredible efforts of the organising teams at Arup, HLM Architects and Rider Levett Bucknall, along with the wider Sheffield business community, are a shining example of what can be achieved when people come together with a shared commitment to making a difference.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Events like these don’t just raise funds, they raise awareness, build connections and help ensure that St Luke’s can continue to provide outstanding care to those who need it most.

“We are incredibly thankful for this support, which plays such an important role in sustaining our services.”

Sponsors included Castle Owen, Eastwood Consulting and Anderson Green.

Over the past 23 years, the Ball has been attended by prominent figures across the property and construction industry in Sheffield and surrounding areas and has raised a total of £401,300 for a variety of local causes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Past beneficiaries have included Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Weston Park Cancer Charity, Hallam Cash for Kids, The Prince’s Trust and Bluebell Wood.

For information about St Luke’s Hospice and ways to donate visit here: https://www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/donate

Related topics:SheffieldSt Luke's HospiceNorth
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice