Sheffield’s longest-running construction ball raises £30,000 for St Luke’s Hospice

The longest-running construction industry event in the North, The Sheffield Charity Construction Ball, raised £30,000 for St Luke’s Hospice earlier this month.

Held at the Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Hotel, the black-tie evening brought together over 230 construction and property professionals to raise vital funds for Sheffield’s leading palliative care provider.

Organised by Arup, HLM Architects and Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), guests enjoyed a three-course meal, live entertainment by acclaimed magician Ben Hanlin and inspiring speeches from St Luke’s Chief Executive, Jo Lenton, and RLB Managing Partner, Matt Summerhill.

A highlight of the night was the charity auction, which featured limited-edition artwork titled ‘Here For Sheffield’ by Sheffield-based artist, Luke Horton, alongside VIP Tramlines tickets. The piece was bought for an impressive £2,000 by winning bidder, Wayne Balance, from Apex Consulting.

Sheffield Charity Construction Ball 2025

This year’s chosen charity, St Luke’s Hospice, is the primary provider of specialist palliative care for adults with terminal illnesses in Sheffield and its surrounding areas.

One of the charity’s main goals for the evening included raising funds to support the purchase of additional cuddle beds.

Cuddle beds are a wider hospital-style bed designed to allow patients and their loved ones to lie side-by-side, offering physical closeness during end-of-life care.

Thanks to the generosity of guests, donations on the night covered the cost of two cuddle beds, each valued at £15,000.

Matt Sheridan, Senior Fundraising Manager at St Luke’s Hospice, said: “We are truly humbled by the generosity of everyone who attended this year’s Sheffield Charity Construction Ball.

“In a time when hospice fundraising and resources are under increasing pressure, support like this is not only appreciated, it is absolutely vital.

“The incredible efforts of the organising teams at Arup, HLM Architects and Rider Levett Bucknall, along with the wider Sheffield business community, are a shining example of what can be achieved when people come together with a shared commitment to making a difference.

“Events like these don’t just raise funds, they raise awareness, build connections and help ensure that St Luke’s can continue to provide outstanding care to those who need it most.

“We are incredibly thankful for this support, which plays such an important role in sustaining our services.”

Sponsors included Castle Owen, Eastwood Consulting and Anderson Green.

Over the past 23 years, the Ball has been attended by prominent figures across the property and construction industry in Sheffield and surrounding areas and has raised a total of £401,300 for a variety of local causes.

Past beneficiaries have included Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Weston Park Cancer Charity, Hallam Cash for Kids, The Prince’s Trust and Bluebell Wood.

For information about St Luke’s Hospice and ways to donate visit here: https://www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/donate