Sheffield’s F4 Driver Unveils New Car with Made in Sheffield

Sheffield’s teenage F4 driver, Rowan Campbell-Pilling, has revealed his brand-new car for the upcoming F4 season with support from Made in Sheffield.

Last Friday, outside the town hall, saw the unveiling of Rowan’s brand-new F4 car, proudly featuring the prestigious Made in Sheffield Mark.

The celebration comes as the 18-year-old prepares for his second season of the Formula 4 British Championship, certified by the FIA, and highlights his exceptional talent, dedication, and impact on the motorsport world.

After a highly impressive debut season, where Rowan took on 30 races – across 10 different tracks – to win 21 trophies, his return as one to watch on this year’s F4 grid is no surprise.

Before taking on single-seater racing, the teenager also had a successful karting career competing in both the Daniel Ricciardo series (DRS) and iame x30 classes. In 2021, at only 14-years-old, Rowan was crowned the youngest-ever champion in DRS.

Rowan Campbell-Pilling, a Motorsport UK Academy driver, said: “I am completely overwhelmed at the support received from Made in Sheffield. Throughout my journey, in karting and now in F4, as I pursue my dream of reaching the pinnacle of motorsport racing, I have always been proud of my Sheffield roots.

“As I continue to represent Sheffield and South Yorkshire in motorsport, I’m so grateful for the lasting support of all the team, our family, our friends, my wonderful fans and now Made in Sheffield too. It’s been brilliant to see everyone enjoying the journey we’re on.

“I’m really keen to build on this momentum and become a role model for the younger generation in our region – I’m constantly looking for ways to open more doors for youngsters in motorsport.”

Charles Turner, Chairman of Made in Sheffield, said: “We are delighted to support Rowan and, through him, raise awareness of both this City’s sporting legacy but also the manufacturing industries of this region.

“Made in Sheffield is about quality products, and these require skill to manufacture, so supporting young talent from the region is incredibly important to us. It not only nurtures future champions but also strengthens the legacy of sport and engineering in our community.

“Rowan shows that success in motorsport, like engineering, needs hard work and passion so we are proud to celebrate with him."

Tracy Viner, from Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, Director of Made in Sheffield, said: “Sheffield, and its surrounding region, has a long and proud history of manufacturing excellence and protecting the good name of Sheffield on products. The Made in Sheffield brand, which launched in 2005, is known worldwide and is synonymous with quality and integrity.

“Likewise, Rowan, striving to be the best in his sport, has the perfect synergy with Made in Sheffield. We’re honoured to support him as he progresses through F4 this year.”

Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, The Company of Cutlers and Sheffield City Council continues a partnership, which started in the early 1990s, through being the founding members of the Made in Sheffield Mark.

It remains the heartbeat of UK manufacturing, however, as Sheffield’s reach as a City of Makers broadens, the Mark is boasting world-class companies in sectors that go beyond traditional manufacturing.

The Made in Sheffield Mark has now been bestowed in other areas, including to telematics and in theatre in recent years.

“I’m honoured to be able to place the Made in Sheffield Mark on my car, helmet and race suit for our upcoming season,” Rowan added. “To be able to represent the Steel City on this level means so much to me.”

By proudly displaying the Mark, Rowan is further able to signify his dedication to quality but also contribute significantly to Sheffield’s global reputation.

Nik Hamilton, from Sheffield City Council, Director of Made in Sheffield, said: “The brand, which has always encouraged conscious consumer choices, now also champions local talent – giving individuals like Rowan a stronger platform to shine.

“We are thrilled to support Rowan."

Rowan will be driving for the JHR Developments team as he rejoins the F4 grid this April.

Find out more about Made in Sheffield here: https://www.madeinsheffield.org/