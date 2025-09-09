Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens draw record crowds as Graysons marks centenary
Premier sponsor Graysons Solicitors marked its 100th anniversary in style across the weekend. Guests at the special preview evening were treated to a performance by a string quartet, hospitality in the Curator’s House, and the opportunity to enjoy hundreds of pieces of artwork ahead of the public opening.
The firm’s popular children’s art competition once again attracted scores of entries, while thousands of promotional mugs, tote bags and other giveaways – all featuring a specially commissioned design by Sheffield artist Alan Pennington – were handed out to visitors.
Peter Clark, Managing Partner at Graysons, said: “Art in the Gardens continues to be a hugely popular draw in Sheffield’s cultural calendar, and this year has been especially meaningful as we celebrated our centenary and our seventh year of being premier sponsors of the show. We are glad to have had the opportunity to support and promote the event once again.”
