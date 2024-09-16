Sheffield Youth Awards 2024: Nominations now open!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s young residents are to be honoured for their contributions and influence across the city.

The Sheffield Youth Awards, hosted by Sheffield City Council’s Community Youth Service, aims to celebrate and empower some of the city’s most talented young people.

The Awards will take place on November 4th 2024, and nominations are now open!

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said:

“So many young residents across Sheffield do incredible things and make exceptional contributions to our community and city. They deserve thanks, recognition and to be celebrated for this.

“We also recognise the huge part that members of the community and organisations play in supporting young people too. We want to hear from you, so that together we can shine a light on the young residents within our communities who have been going above and beyond.”

Who can be nominated?

Anyone can make a nomination, but nominees must reside, be educated or work in the city of Sheffield. They must be between the ages of 11 and 19 years old (up to 25 years for young residents with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND)).

We also have three award categories for individual adults, organisations or services who support the young residents of Sheffield.

What are the categories?

Creative Arts Award – A young resident or group who have demonstrated a strong commitment to the arts. Utilising their skills to convey a message to a wider audience

Young Entrepreneurial Award – A young resident or group who have shown drive, creativity and resilience in seizing opportunities and turning ideas into business and/ or community ventures.

Climate Change and Nature Award – A young resident or group that have taken part in a project or championed the cause locally, nationally, or globally.

Mental Health and Wellbeing Award – A young resident or group who have gone above and beyond to support the mental health and wellbeing of themselves and/or others.

Community Champion Award - A young resident or group that has made a difference to the lives of others within their local community through activities such as volunteering or social action.

Accessibility and Visibility Award – A young resident or group who have championed high quality, diverse and vibrant public spaces that are accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

Health and Lifestyle Award – A young resident or group who have gone above and beyond to support the physical health of themselves and/or others and promoted getting active and healthy lifestyles.

Connectivity Award – an individual or group who has developed networks or represented themselves and others outside their local area to help support themselves and/ or others across the City.

Educating and Influencing Award – A young resident or group that has helped develop a project, raised awareness, and made a positive impact with their peers and/or other young residents.

Equality and Diversity Champion Award – A young resident or group that has been actively involved in a project around equality and diversity. Having an impact on themselves and/or others.

Culture and Heritage Award – A young resident or group who have been actively involved in nurturing culture and heritage

Intergenerational Award – A young resident or group that have contributed to the development of intergenerational activities to help enrich the lives of themselves and others.

Young Campaigner of the Year Award - A young resident or group that have worked on a campaign about a topic they feel passionate about over the past year, that has a lasting impact and legacy.

We acknowledge the part that other members of the community and organisations play in supporting young residents. With these categories we would like to recognise this:

The Sue Atkins Rising Star in Youth Work Award – An individual aged 17yrs and over who is passionate about youth work and demonstrates their exceptional contribution to their community in a youth work/young leader role. (Nomination must be supported by two partner organisations, one of which must be community based and one young resident reference)

Young Residents Champion Award – An individual, organisation or service that has worked to deliver safe, ambitious and creative spaces and/or opportunities for the young residents of Sheffield.

Young Residents Voice Champion Award – An individual, organisation or service who has advocated for, promoted and supported young residents voice and rights.

How to make a nomination?

Complete the nomination form on the Have your Say Website.

Nominations must be submitted by no later than 5pm Friday 4th October 2024 , nominations submitted after this time will not be included for shortlisting.

For additional information please contact: [email protected]