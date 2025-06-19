Sheffield woman urges people to send a white rose to London for a cancer-free future

A woman from Sheffield who was successfully treated for bowel cancer is urging people in her area to ‘Stand with Yorkshire’ by sending a white rose to London for a cancer-free future.

Karen Nile, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2022, is supporting Yorkshire Cancer Research’s plan to deliver hundreds of the symbolic flowers – well-loved as the iconic emblem of Yorkshire - to Health Secretary, Wes Streeting.

The powerful gesture aims to bring unprecedented attention to the needs of the region and ensure they are not ignored in the Government’s National Cancer Plan, which is due to be published later this year.

By drawing attention to the region’s unique challenges, the charity is asking the Government to put an end to historic inequalities that mean people in Yorkshire are more likely to be diagnosed with and die from cancer than almost anywhere else in England. Every week in Sheffield, 60 people are told they have cancer, and sadly, 25 people die from cancer each week.

Karen, 51, said: “Rates of cancer in Sheffield and across Yorkshire really worry me. There’s a lot of work to be done to improve when people are diagnosed. I feel incredibly grateful that my cancer was caught relatively early and effective treatment was available to me, but unfortunately, this isn’t the case for many people with cancer in our region. I believe the opportunity the NHS has to work in partnership with charities such as Yorkshire Cancer Research to improve cancer outcomes really needs to be explored, and pledging to send a white rose to London can help us achieve change.”

One rose will be sent to London on behalf of each person who pledges their support, with each rose representing the region’s call for better prevention, earlier diagnosis, improved treatment and fairer research funding for Yorkshire.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “Yorkshire is one of the regions hardest hit by cancer. But right now, we have a unique opportunity to change this.

“We’re urging the Government to invest now for a cancer-free future, in Yorkshire and beyond. Representing the region’s strong sense of identity, and symbolising new beginnings, our roses will send a clear message to Westminster – we must not be ignored.”

Yorkshire Cancer Research’s recommendations are outlined in its landmark White Rose Cancer Report, a review of evidence that highlights the most urgent action required so more people in Yorkshire can live longer healthier lives, free from cancer.

The report was launched yesterday (Wednesday, 18 June) at a roundtable event at Westminster. Hosted by Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, the launch was attended by researchers funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, people affected by cancer, charity representatives and supporting politicians.

To improve survival, Yorkshire Cancer Research would like research-backed exercise treatment programmes to be introduced for everyone following a cancer diagnosis. Global evidence shows exercise can help people prepare for surgery, reduce treatment side effects and speed up recovery. It can reduce the risk of dying of cancer by up to 44% and reduce the risk of some cancers coming back by up to 66%.

The charity is calling for these services to be offered not only before treatment but during and after treatment to help reduce side effects, improve recovery and reduce the risk of cancer coming back.

Exercise is not currently available to all people with cancer through the NHS, so Yorkshire Cancer Research is funding Active Together, the pioneering service designed by Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre to help people prepare for and recover from cancer treatment. The latest data from Active Together shows an overall 10% improvement in survival for people with bowel, lung and upper gastrointestinal cancers who took part in the programme compared to those who did not.

Karen was one of the 2,000 people who have been helped by the Active Together programme, which provided expert personalised support leading up to and after her bowel cancer surgery.

Karen concluded: “To have a prehabilitation and rehabilitation service like Active Together be available in all towns and cities would be amazing. If everybody with cancer could benefit from a service like what I had, their cancer experience from the point of diagnosis would be truly life changing. That’s why it’s so important to call the Government’s attention to the life-saving impact of personalised exercise.”

Dr Scott continued: “The National Cancer Plan is a critical moment for people with cancer in Yorkshire and beyond. It is a vital opportunity to have our voices heard and develop a cancer strategy that makes a meaningful difference to experiences now and in the future.

“The recommendations made in our White Rose Cancer Report outline an ambitious vision so that in ten years’ time England and Yorkshire can have world-leading prevention, diagnosis and treatment. The long-term solutions presented are crucial steps on the road to building an NHS fit for the future.”

To find out more and send a rose to London, visit www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/SendAWhiteRose