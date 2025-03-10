Sheffield woman is back on the road after eye surgery

A Sheffield woman says her quality of life has improved unbelievably since having eye treatment at a local NHS eye clinic. She now feels safe and confident to drive again.

Jo Dial, 75, was diagnosed with cataracts two years ago but kept getting told by her optician that she did not meet visual acuity criteria for NHS surgery – the measure of how well you can see. However, her vision was deteriorating to the extent that she did not feel safe behind the wheel, especially after dusk.

She said: “My family are spread out from the other side of Sheffield to Devon, which is five hours away, so I am reliant on being able to drive – but my vision really was letting me down.

“Glare especially was a problem, so I would not be able to drive on the motorway after around 4pm at this time of year. That is really restrictive and made me feel rather trapped at home when I want to get out and socialise!”

Jo explained this to her optician and was then referred to Optegra Eye Clinic Sheffield, near Meadowhall, which opened one year ago. Within just two weeks of the referral, she was having her NHS treatment.

Having worked in private healthcare in her career, Jo knew at first-hand how medical facilities can vary and was impressed:

“Optegra Sheffield is an NHS clinic but has a private feel. I was made to feel so welcome, was reassured and supported and the facilities are immaculate and so impressive.

“My sight is fantastic now and I feel so much more confident and able to drive. I do not even need glasses for driving, so there is no stopping me now!

“Everything is easier including going out to lunch and actually being able to see my friends’ faces, which I could not focus on before. The only downside is I can see my wrinkles now!

“It has changed my life for the better, and I would recommend it to everyone with cataract – do not delay, have the treatment. It was so quick and there was no pain and then you get to enjoy the benefits!”

Jo likes to keep fit as she swims and walks every day – even cold-water swimming when she visits her son in Devon – “I like to dare myself really!” She is finding all of these hobbies more enjoyable with her new clear vision.

Jo was treated by Optegra Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon Magdalena Edington, who said: “It was a pleasure to treat Jo, and her story reflects the benefits of cataract treatment. This pain-free, quick procedure can make a huge impact on vision, and therefore on quality of life.

“At Optegra we are committed to treating NHS cataract patients within just a couple of weeks of referral, which means they can get back to doing the things they love.”

Optegra Eye Clinic Sheffield is part of Optegra Eye Health Care, a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, with its first hospital opening in 2008, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 40 eye hospitals across the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Holland.

As well as providing private vision correction treatments – from lens replacement and laser eye surgery to implantable contact lenses – Optegra treats cataract surgery both privately and through its partnership with the NHS.

Optegra also treats medical conditions AMD and glaucoma; and has launched the first ever treatment for people with the Dry form of AMD.

Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 140,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service.