The iconic football grounds of Bramall Lane and Hillsborough Stadium have featured in the works of a Yorkshire artist who creates paintings of the beautiful game.

Paul Town’s new book ‘The Man Who Paints Football’ celebrates football grounds past and present and has a wealth of South Yorkshire clubs represented, due to his own proximity to the area growing up.

He said: “Sheffield has a special connection to the origins of football and there is something special about both of the main football grounds in Sheffield.

“My artwork of Hillsborough recreates a famous ‘Steel City’ derby from the 1970s and features a packed ground. My dad would often take me to watch Wednesday as a child when Bradford City were further afield. Hillsborough was the first ground where I’d ever seen a ground with six free standing floodlight pylons.

Paul Town's work of Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough in 1979. The image features in his first book 'The Man Who Paints Football' | Paul Town

“Bramall Lane is one of Britain’s most historic grounds and bears the hallmarks of famed football stadium designer Archibald Leitch. When I first visited back in the early 1980s I was mesmerised by the size of the place as this was one of my earliest visits to a football ground of this size.”

Among grounds like Hampden Park, Highbury, Old Trafford and Wembley, Paul also included Barnsley FC’s Oakwell and Rotherham United’s old ground, Millmoor.

The Yorkshireman fell in love with creating artwork of football grounds when he went to explore Bradford’s Park Avenue as a child.

Paul Town's work of Sheffield United’s historic Bramall Lane. It features in his new book. | Paul Town

He was also amongst the crowd when 56 people lost their lives in the fire at Bradford City’s Valley Parade in 1985 – one of the deadliest tragedies in football history that contributed to the transformation of football stadiums across the country.

He said: “Over the past decade I have been able to turn my passion into my profession and this first book provides an insight into both a lost world of football and my journey as an artist.”

The book, which is available on the publishers website, features 100 works and includes a foreword by celebrated sports commentator John Helm.