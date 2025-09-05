Sheffield Tesco customers have a golden chance to award £5,000 to local school this Saturday

Customers in Sheffield will have the chance to start their local school’s academic year off with a bang this Saturday by awarding a £5,000 grant as part of Tesco’s Golden Grants event.

From 12 noon to 1pm at the retailer’s Sheffield Birley Road Express store on Birley Moor Road, shoppers will be able to take part in a special lucky dip to find a golden voting token and award a grant to one of three local schools.

The schools hoping to secure the £5,000 are The Birley Academy, which is looking to encourage teenagers to make healthier choices and create healthier habits by choosing fruit over processed sugary snacks, Friends of Mossbrook School, which aims to develop its school field to provide more outdoor activity spaces, and Meadowhead School Academy Trust, which is looking to provide every child with a healthy breakfast before they start their school day.

Catherine Bowen and Daniel Reid, store managers at Sheffield Birley Road Express, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Golden Grants this Saturday. Our store colleagues will be creating a party atmosphere for an event which will see a lucky customer get the chance to award a £5,000 grant to a fantastic local cause.

“Tesco’s Stronger Starts programme has a fantastic track record of helping local schools, charities and community groups in the area and we look forward to giving customers the chance to help continue that great work on Saturday.”

There will be 107 specially selected Tesco stores taking part in Saturday’s Golden Grants event across the UK, which will see a total of more than £500,000 awarded to local school projects.

The event is part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts programme which supports children and young people in local communities access healthy nutritious food as well as activities designed to improve their physical health.