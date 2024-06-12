Sheffield Teenager Takes Two More Trophies at Thruxton British F4 Thriller
The Rokit British F4 certified by the FIA season continued for its fourth round at Thruxton, in Hampshire, last weekend.
Renowned as the fastest circuit in the UK, with F4 cars hitting speeds of over 145mph, the weekend drew crowds of over 20,000 spectators and was broadcast live on ITV.
Taking two more trophies on the Rookie podium this weekend, Rowan, who drives for the Phinsys by Argenti team and is a Motorsport UK Academy Driver, has currently won more trophies than anyone else in the championship.
The thrilling weekend saw the 17-year-old driver overtake more than any other Rookie in the championship combined.
By building on the successes of the earlier rounds, Rowan finished inside the top 10 once again in his races, strengthening his Rookie championship campaign, and closing the gap between his team mate, Yuan Pu Cui, the Mercedes F1 Junior driver.
Rowan said: “We’ve had a great weekend at Thruxton – it’s one of my favourite circuits and great for overtaking.
“As a team, we’re enjoying making the progress up the grid and just want to keep the momentum going as we continue learning, gaining trophies and making the most of the season.
“Next weekend, we’re at Silverstone and it’s due to be a really exciting round.”
Michael Meadows, Argenti Motorsport Team Principal, said: “Rowan has now collected eight Rookie podiums this year, the most of all of the Rookies. He’s showing great consistency, continued tenacity on the track and is building a stunning portfolio this season. Next stop, Silverstone.”
Rowan’s next race will take place at Silverstone, where the F4 tournament continues on 15-16 June. British F4 races are broadcast live on ITV.