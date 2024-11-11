Sheffield teen to sing live on BBC Children in Need 2024 appeal show

This year, for the first time ever, the BBC Children in Need Choir will feature children and young people from across all parts of the UK who have been supported by local projects funded by BBC Children in Need.

Led by renowned vocal coach and music arranger, Mark De Lisser, the group of 19 children and young people, will sing the anthemic Take That classic ‘Never Forget.’

One of those individuals is Aoife from Sheffield:

15-year-old Aoife has cerebral palsy, and from the age of three, has attended Paces, a specialist school for children with motor disorders. Alongside curriculum learning, children like Aoife can receive conductive education – which enables them to develop their motor skills and lead an independent life. BBC Children in Need has been supporting Paces for many years, through a variety of programmes. Two years ago, Aoife had surgery to help straighten her legs and thanks to the conductive education, alongside physio, she is now walking with sticks around school and home.

Aoife loves singing and music, she’s always watched Children in Need and is so excited to be part of this year’s programme in the BBC Children in Need Choir.

On being a part of the choir, Aoife said: “I’m very excited to be part of the choir because I love singing and it’s even more fun singing with other people for a really good cause.”

Mark De Lisser, Choir Master said: “Taking part in this project has been an incredible experience. I’ve had such a brilliant time working with the children in rehearsals and getting to know their stories. They’re an inspirational group of individuals and I can’t wait to show viewers the magic we’ve been creating.”

Tommy Nagra, Director of Content at BBC Children in Need said: “We are thrilled to be working with Mark again and have him leading our BBC Children in Need Children’s Choir this year. Bringing together children from all parts of the country from projects we’ve funded will no doubt create something quite unique and special. A huge thank you to everyone involved.”

The BBC Children in Need Choir is one of the programme’s most popular features and an extremely emotive and moving moment.

The choir will be supported by children from the Halle Youth Training Choir, with the backing track recorded by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

BBC Children in Need currently funds 79 projects across Yorkshire to the value of over £5m, providing a range of services which support children and young people in the local area who are facing a variety of challenges, helping to make their lives lighter.

Right now, Children in Need is only able to help 1 in 8 organisations who ask for funding. Money raised during the 2024 Appeal will help BBC Children in Need to continue working in communities across the four nations, funding amazing people in family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges, homeless shelters, hospices, and helplines.

Tune into BBC Look North (Yorkshire) from 11 November to see how preparations are going for Aoife. Watch Aoife perform live with the BBC Children in Need Choir on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm on Friday, 15 November.

For more information or to donate, please visit: www.bbc.co.uk/pudsey