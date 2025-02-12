Sheffield Teaching Hospitals achieve gold standard for commitment to patient safety
This is the highest accolade presented by the NJR, celebrating the Trust’s commitment to patient safety and its ongoing efforts to improve the outcomes of joint replacement surgeries.
The Trust received the accolade at both the Royal Hallamshire and Northern General Hospital after successfully completing a rigorous national programme of local data audits. The NJR is a national body which collects data from all NHS and private providers in the country who undertake hip, knee, ankle, elbow shoulder replacement joints.
In 2024, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust performed around 1,900 joint replacement procedures, including hip, knee, elbow, and shoulder surgeries. The ‘Gold’ award recognises hospitals that meet the highest standards of patient safety for these procedures through strict compliance with the NJR’s data quality requirements.
Speaking about the award, Amjid Ali, Clinical Director for Musculo-Skeletal Care and Consultant Shoulder and Elbow Surgeon said: "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams at both hospitals and underscores our ongoing commitment to the safety and well-being of our patients.
"By ensuring the highest quality of data, we are not only meeting the standards of excellence but also contributing to improved patient outcomes."