Sheffield stumped by vaping laws, study finds

In 2024, the UK government has been making a series of steps to shake up the current laws when it comes to vaping e-cigarettes.

But how has this translated back to the general public? According to a survey by online retailer Haypp, up to 70% of adults do not confidently understand the current vaping laws in the UK, with just 20% of people from Sheffield feeling confident in their vaping knowledge.

Some of the laws up for discussion include banning disposable vapes as well as other plans to restrict the sale of vapes, with a particular focus on prohibiting the younger generations from ever developing a vaping habit.

The complicated nature of changing the law has stumped many UK adults, including the people it will directly affect, vapers. The data shows that 46% of people who vape in the UK admitted they too do not understand vaping laws.

Just 15 per cent of Bristol respondents said they understood the UK's vaping laws

A clear lack of understanding is certainly a cause for concern as is the need for more awareness on alternatives, as 60% of vapers also agreed there should be more education on legal replacement products, such as nicotine pouches.

Some areas of the UK are also significantly more clued up than others. Brummies are the most confident in their vaping law knowledge with 44% knowing current regulations. At the other end of the scale, some cities need to seriously brush up on their knowledge, including Cardiff (15%), Bristol (15%) and Edinburgh (17%).

An understanding of vaping laws was generally low across the UK, but cities with the lowest knowledge of current legislation are:

Bristol - 15% Cardiff - 15% Edinburgh 17% Sheffield 20% Glasgow 22% Liverpool 24% Belfast - 29% London 30% Norwich 31% Newcastle 32%

Markus Lindblad, from Haypp, added: “Knowing the changing rules is greatly important, but understandably confusing for people too. Haypp are currently on a mission to spread educational messaging and bring awareness to better alternatives to cigarettes including nicotine pouches and other tobacco free products. As the UK makes great strides towards a smoke-free generation, retailers and sellers alike must also follow suit to help people reduce the smoking rate, and particularly deter teenagers away from ever starting to smoke.”

So, what do Brits need to know about vaping laws?

As part of Labour’s new manifesto, they have said: “Prevention will always be better, and cheaper, than a cure. So, we must take preventative public health measures to tackle the biggest killers and support people to live longer, healthier lives. That starts with smoking. Labour will ensure the next generation can never legally buy cigarettes and ensure all hospitals integrate 'opt-out' smoking cessation interventions into routine care. Labour will ban vapes from being branded and advertised to appeal to children to stop the next generation from becoming hooked on nicotine.”

For more information https://www.haypp.com/uk/nicopedia/guide-to-uk-vaping-laws/