Sheffield students perform with 2024 BGT winner
The Voice Academy is a singing school based in Sheffield (Kelham Island area) who train students from the age of 7, from Beginners to advanced abilities and celebrated thier 10th year in business last year.
Within TVA they have over 190 students who train with their team of 11 incredible vocal coaches all from the South Yorkshire region.
Over the years, they have been fortunate enough to perform in some incredible venues such as The Adelphi Theatre and Shaftesbury Avenue in London’s West End, The O2 Arena in London and most recently Disneyland Paris!
They have also performed in local venues such as The Crucible, The Victoria Hall and The Octagon and are due to perform at The Lyceum later this year to help raise funds for Roundabout sheffield.
The Voice Academy have also raised nearly £10,000 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice over the years and have helped raise money for Retina UK, Roundabout Sheffield and Sheffield Children’s Hospital in which they have performed at the Snowflake Light Switch on for the past 3 years. Throughout COVID, they also helped raise money by recording a song for NHS Charities which was posted online for donations.
The TVA Performance Choir recently submitted an audition to perform as part of the 2024 BGT Winner, Sydnie Christmas’ tour, My Way, in which they were successful and are busy in rehearsals for the performance which takes place at the Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday, February 11.
They have 26 performers aged between 11 and 19 performing two songs. They are very excited about this amazing opportunity!
These incredible opportunities help students believe in themselves, build confidence and create memories that will last a lifetime.