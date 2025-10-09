Sheffield students face winter travel dilemma amid rising cost of living

A Sheffield operator has urged local students to consider the bus was a way to travel to lectures, and explore the city, as new research shows how the cost-of-living crisis is hitting young people at university.

According to the latest UCAS insights report, 58% of students feel concerned about managing their finances at university. Meanwhile, Stagecoach’s own research shows that the majority (74%) of students say their study mainly involves classroom-based learning, but to save costs, just under half (44%) have spent more time at home, and 19% have considered switching to a remote course.

Nearly a third say travel takes up between 25% and 50% of their total expenditure – and due to the cost, almost three-fifths (59%) are missing out on socialising with friends, nearly half (44%) are skipping visiting family, and 38% are no longer taking part in sports.

Matt Kitchin, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “Students are increasingly feeling the financial pinch. We’re seeing more and more students having to work alongside their studies to make ends meet – with others scaling back on social activities, club involvement and travel.

“In a large and busy city, like Sheffield, this can mean missing out on the experiences that can make university. Transitioning to further education should be an incredibly exciting, once-in-a-lifetime experience – which is why we want to make the journey easier and more affordable for today’s students.

“Funding your studies, finding the best way to commute and learning to budget are all part of the transition to university – and there are many underrated ways to save money on the things that can sometimes cost a lot.”

For a student, it can cost around £4,000 per year to keep a car, including costs such as fuel, insurance and repairs – that’s roughly £328 per month. On the other hand, for just £1.70, with a Zoom Beyond 18-21 Travel Pass, the Student Single is available for students to buy for any single journey on a Stagecoach bus in Sheffield. This ticket is only available to buy on bus and requires a valid student ID card (NUS, TOTUM, or university ID).

Meanwhile, a weekly Sheffield student bus MegaRider ticket, to use on all Stagecoach buses, in Sheffield, is just £13.

Stagecoach’s research shows that 40% of students worry about how to get around a new area. However, public transport not only takes the hassle out of commuting, but the regular schedules, well-planned routes and updates via mobile apps make it incredibly user-friendly. You can map out your routes ahead of time, eliminating the travel anxiety that comes with navigating a new place.

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to buy before you board and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.