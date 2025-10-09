Sheffield students aim for national success

A team of six Sheffield students has designed a smart robot to help farmers combat the issue of soil compaction across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TerraSwarm team developed TerraBot, which uses sensors to drive a spike in and out of soil at 10cm intervals, gently easing compaction so roots and soil life recovers.

Built with durable, eco-friendly components, each TerraBot costs just £500 to allow farmers to deploy affordably and potentially save a collective four million hectares of land from soil compaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team, comprising engineering, computer science and robotics students Ziad Ramadan, Gregor Batley, Toby Scally, Lewie Fleming, Hubo Zhu and Ian Cheng, won a prize in the University of Sheffield’s Engineering You’re Hired enterprise competition earlier this year, with prizes sponsored by business education charity ESBF.

The TerraSwarm team from University of Sheffield

Now, they’ll compete against nine other talented teams from across the UK in ESBF’s Champion of Champions Competition.

Gregor said: “Guided by a secure app, TerraBots move precisely and work together as a swarm, delivering even coverage across multiple acres in one day. Compared with traditional tractor aeration, TerraSwarm is gentler, scalable and cost-effective - boosting root growth, improving yields and moving towards an energy-efficient, sustainable farming future.

“TerraSwarm’s small robots aerate precisely between crop rows, protecting plants, improving root development and reducing fuel use. The result is healthier soils, more resilient harvests, and a big step towards an energy-efficient and sustainable future for UK farming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Champion of Champions grand final will take place at the Royal Academy of Engineering on Friday November 7, where the team will compete for a share of the £17,000 prize pot, providing vital seed money to help winners develop their innovation.

Winners will also receive mentoring from business leaders who are members of the Sainsbury Management Fellows network, plus CV packages from PurpleCV and entrepreneurial books from sponsors.

The event, hosted by TV presenter and engineer Rob Bell, is the culmination of a year of ESBF-sponsored enterprise competitions held across UK universities, with thousands of undergraduate and graduates taking part.

Each year, ESBF champions business education for engineers and supports universities by giving them grants to award prizes to engineering and science students who develop ideas that can make a positive impact on society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On being shortlisted for the grand final, Gregor said: “Participating in the Champion of Champions Competition is a great opportunity to meet people with different expertise and learn from them. By exchanging ideas across different backgrounds, not only can we improve our individual skills, but also help create ideas that can benefit society.

“Great ideas don’t sell themselves. You can have a brilliant idea, but if it's communicated in an overly technical, monotone way, people won’t use it. Communication, clear story, strong visuals and confident delivery is the bridge from concept to adoption.”

Raja Toqeer, Senior University teacher for Computing, Control and Electrical Engineering at the University of Sheffield, said: “We are proud to see our Sheffield students showcasing their innovation on a national stage. The TerraSwarm project is a brilliant example of how engineering creativity can tackle real-world challenges and make a lasting impact on society.”