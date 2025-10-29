Sheffield Station offers some of the best-value parking in the UK, new study finds

Commuters parking at Sheffield Station see their season ticket pay for itself after just 90 days, according to new analysis by cinch, the UK’s leading online used car retailer.

A new study by cinch, the UK’s leading online used car retailer, has revealed the UK's priciest and cheapest train station parking season tickets – including where commuters are getting the best and worst value for money.

With the average UK working year standing at around 225 days, and the rise of hybrid working reducing the need to commute every day, the analysis shows that season tickets holders could be overpaying by hundreds of pounds.

While at some stations, a season ticket pays for itself in a few months, at others, drivers would need to park almost every working day of the year before breaking even.

Central London Dominates Most Expensive Season Tickets

London's major rail hubs charge the steepest parking fees in the country. Commuters at Paddington and Victoria face season ticket prices of £4,000 – more than three and a half times the cost at Southampton Central at just £1,113.

However, pricey season tickets can be found outside of the capital too. Commuter belt stations including Cambridge (£3,260) and Shenfield (£2,680) also rank among the nation's most expensive.

Top 10 Most Expensive Season Tickets:

London Paddington: £4,000.00 London Victoria: £4,000.00 Cambridge: £3,260.00 Shenfield: £2,680.00 Edinburgh: £2,600.00 Richmond (London): £2,390.10 Glasgow Central: £1,954.26 Guildford: £1,800.00 Woking: £1,795.00 Manchester Piccadilly: £1,700.00

Regional Cities Offer Cheaper Options

The most affordable season tickets are found outside the capital, particularly in regional cities across the Midlands and the North.

Southampton Central claims the title of cheapest at £1,113 – nearly £3,000 less than what commuters face at London Paddington and London Victoria.

Interestingly, some cities with strong transport links to London do make the top 10, with Watford Junction at fourth and Milton Keynes Central at sixth.

Top 10 Least Expensive Season Tickets:

Southampton Central: £1,113.00 Moorfields (Liverpool): £1,576.43 Coventry: £1,200.00 Watford Junction: £1,290.00 Oxford: £1,300.00 Milton Keynes Central: £1,374.80 Brighton: £1,408.90 Slough: £1,440.00 Leicester: £1,500.00 Bath Spa: £1,550.00

Where Season Tickets Pay Off Fastest

The cost of a season ticket doesn't necessarily reflect its true value. When you compare season ticket prices against daily parking rates, you gain a clearer picture of the value for money.

At Moorfields in Liverpool for example, a season ticket pays for itself after just 63 days of parking. Brighton (74 days) and Glasgow Central (78 days) also deliver fast returns.

It’s also worth noting that some of the most expensive season tickets are among the best value, such as Richmond (London) and Glasgow Central.

Top 10 Best-Value Season Tickets:

Moorfields (Liverpool): 63 days Brighton: 74 days Glasgow Central: 78 days Sheffield: 90 days Reading: 93 days Richmond (London): 96 days Coventry: 96 days Bristol Temple Meads: 98 days Nottingham: 100 days Leicester: 100 days

“These stations allow commuters to recoup costs within three to five months of daily use within the working year,” says Ben Welham, motoring expert at cinch.

“Someone parking daily at Moorfields would start saving money just three months into the year, leaving the remaining nine months as pure savings on train fare.

“For hybrid workers commuting three days a week, to break even at these best-value stations would take around six to eight months. So, while working patterns could affect the true value of a season ticket, these 10 stations still offer great value for money.”

Some Season Tickets May Never Pay Off

At the other end of the scale, some season tickets take nearly an entire year of weekday parking to deliver any savings.

Hayes and Harlington rank as the worst value for money, with commuters needing to park for 258 days before their season ticket pays for itself – more than the UK’s average working year of 225 days.

Top 10 Worst-Value Season Tickets:

Hayes and Harlington: 258 days Shenfield: 211 days Cambridge: 206 days Guildford: 164 days Slough: 155 days Woolwich: 153 days London Victoria: 148 days Liverpool Lime Street: 148 days Oxford: 148 days St Albans City: 142 days

“If you’re only making use of your season ticket two or three days a week, the breakeven point would stretch well beyond a year, meaning hybrid workers simply don’t get the value required,” says Welham.

Expert Analysis: Calculate Before You Commit

"The rise of flexible working has changed the maths on season tickets,” adds Welham.

“Season tickets may have looked like a smart purchase five years ago, but the rise of hybrid working means they could now cost commuters hundreds of pounds they'll never get back,” adds Welham.

"The data shows a clear north-south divide in parking value, with stations in London and the South East offering less return, while those in the North and Scotland generally offering better value.

“The cheapest ticket isn't always the best deal. Moorfields for example isn’t the lowest priced season ticket on the list, but because of its daily rate, it delivers one of the fastest payback periods.

"Before buying a season ticket, commuters should work out how many days they’ll actually be parking at the station. If you're hybrid working and only commuting twice a week, you might find yourself hundreds of pounds worse off by the end of the year. Do the simple calculation first and it could save you a lot of money."