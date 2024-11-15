Sheffield Springs Academy rated 'Good' by Ofsted in all categories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was celebration at Sheffield Springs Academy this week after the school was rated ‘Good’ in all four categories for the first time by Ofsted.

In their report, which follows an inspection in October, the inspectors commended the school for the strong education it offers. Noting the improvements the school has made in recent years, they praised the “ambitious curriculum” as well as the “tailored support” staff provide to students. They were pleased to find that staff have “high expectations for pupil achievement” but are equally committed to “providing pupils with a positive school experience”.

Indeed, pupils are said to learn within “a culture that stresses the importance of positive relationships”, and, as a result, have a mature understanding of each other’s differences. Importantly, this warm culture also means that students “enjoy their learning”.

Whilst students benefit from a stimulating academic education, the inspectors were equally impressed by the wide range of extracurricular opportunities which allow students to develop their talents and interests. For example, students engage in cultural activities such as trips to the theatre and take part in the school’s ‘Nebula’ programme which gives them an introduction to robotics. As the inspectors note, these “high-quality experiences ensure pupils enrich their learning beyond the curriculum” and prepare them for life in modern Britain.

Students in a science lesson

Claire Cartledge, Principal at Sheffield Springs Academy, said:

“I am very pleased that Ofsted has rated Sheffield Springs Academy ‘Good’ in all four categories. The inspectors’ comments are testament to the fantastic efforts and dedication of our wonderful students and staff and I would like to thank them for their contributions to our school. Looking to the future, I am excited to build upon the strengths of this report to ensure that we can continue to deliver an excellent education to our young people.”

Ben Antell, Director of Secondary Academies at United Learning, the group of which Sheffield Springs Academy is a part, added:

“Congratulations to students and staff on the outcome of this latest Ofsted inspection. The inspectors’ encouraging report, which is full of praise for the school, reflects the strides forward the school has made in recent years and is an excellent foundation upon which to build.”