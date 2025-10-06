Sheffield Sporting Lunch brings community together to support four local charities

Over 350 guests from Sheffield’s business community came together for the first Sheffield Sporting Lunch, which took place at the Cutlers’ Hall on Friday to raise funds for four inspirational local charities. The event was proudly sponsored by EDGE, Sheffield’s leading multi-disciplinary property and construction consultancy.

The inaugural celebration of sport, community and giving welcomed special guest Sir Geoff Hurst – famed for his hat-trick in England’s historic 1966 World Cup final victory. The event successfully raised £47,500 in support of four nominated charities – Fuse Alternative Provision, Links Sports Trust, Net4All and Always an Alternative.

Each of these organisations works tirelessly to support children and young people in Sheffield’s local communities, providing education, sport, and mentorship to enhance wellbeing, promote social connection, and empower the next generation with the mindset and skills to thrive.

Nick Phelan, director at EDGE, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to have organised the first-ever Sheffield Sporting Lunch. It’s been a fantastic occasion that not only celebrated sport in our city but also raised vital funds for some truly incredible charity organisations.

“To see the city’s business community come together in this way has been inspiring, and we’re delighted to have played a part in making it happen. At EDGE, we are committed to giving back to the communities in which we work and helping create opportunities that make a real difference.”

Guests enjoyed lunch and performances from award-winning comedian Lea Roberts and the event’s compare Alan Keegan. In addition, attendees were also joined by Sheffield sporting legends Mel Sterland, Imre Varadi, Tony Currie, Terry Curran, John Lowe, Carl Asaba and TV personality Tommy Cannon.

Francesca Hanson, director at Fuse Alternative Provision, said:

“We had an amazing time at the Sheffield Sporting Lunch! The whole EDGE team made us at Fuse feel so welcome and took the time to really understand our pupils and the work we do. Their enthusiasm to make a difference was truly inspiring, and we’re so grateful to have been one of the four charities supported.

“The generosity and community spirit on the day were incredible and the funds raised will have a real impact on the young people we support. Thank you to everyone at EDGE and everyone who attended for your kindness, passion, and commitment to making a difference! We’ll continue to share our journey and show how the money raised is helping to support our pupils.”

Proceedings included a raffle and auction of signed sporting memorabilia.

Marie Hadfield, office manager at EDGE, said:

“The very first Sheffield Sporting Lunch has been a real success. It’s brought the community together in such a positive way. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone for their support, which has helped turn this idea into a reality and ensured the event could make a lasting impact for young people in the city and beyond.

“An extra thank you must also go to John Green who was integral to the organisation of the event.”

EDGE operates across six UK offices and serves 17 different sectors, bringing decades of expertise in cost management, project delivery and strategic advisory services. It firmly believes that people are at the core to its success.

When employees feel engaged and inspired, EDGE believes they unlock their full potential – boosting productivity, creativity, and dedication to results. Its commitment to social value is a natural extension of this, focused on supporting the workforce of tomorrow.