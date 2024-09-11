Sheffield Spinal Injuries Centre arrange dream wedding for patient

When William Creamer mentioned he would love to marry his partner of 44 years, staff from the Princess Royal Spinal Cord Injuries Centre at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield leapt into action to make his dream come true.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William and Sally, who have been together for 44 years, got married at the Centre surrounded by friends, family, grandkids and staff.

The couple, from Worksop, had their lives turned upside down in April this year when William was diagnosed with spinal stenosis and lymphoma. Since then he has undergone surgery, chemotherapy and is now due to have radiotherapy at Weston Park Cancer Centre. As a result of his conditions, he is now wheelchair bound and receiving ongoing rehabilitation treatment at the Princess Royal Spinal Cord Injuries Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward Manager Asia Ashraf and other staff who were on and off duty pulled out all the stops to make the day extra special for the couple, organising all the necessary paperwork and providing table decor and charming wedding decorations.

William and Sally got married at the Princess Royal Spinal Cord Injuries Centre

Speaking of their special day, new bride Sally said: “This was very special for us, thanks to all the staff at the Spinal Injuries Unit. All our family and close friends that attended were amazed at the whole afternoon. Many have said it was the best wedding they have ever attended. It was so amazing under the circumstances, Willy being in a wheelchair, and the ceremony being in a hospital. Everybody made it so special for us. Willy was really overwhelmed by it all and it was lovely to see him happy.”

Asia Ashraf, Ward Manager, Princess Royal Spinal Cord Injuries Unit said: “I am extremely passionate about my role as a nurse and patient-centered care, and every patient's experience is pivotal to their recovery. When William asked me about the wedding, the whole team pulled together in a huge team effort, and I am incredibly proud of everyone who played a part. We are really humbled to have been able to make William and Sally's big day such a beautiful and special occasion. Thank you to all our staff who helped make William’s dream come true.”