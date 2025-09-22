Sheffield solicitors' race for four legged friends

Runners from Wake Smith Solicitors are aiming to complete the Sheffield 10k for their four legged friends at a Sheffield charity.

A six-strong team from the city-based law firm will take part in the Sheffield 10k on September 28 for its chosen charity Support Dogs.

Tom Weightman, Charlotte Wallage, Eleanor Storey, Millie Bolsover, Joe Creasor and Sophie Bell have been training hard for the event – and it’s also a special day for Millie, who will be celebrating her birthday on race day.

Wake Smith staff voted to support the charity, which provides, trains and supports registered assistance dogs to ensure that people affected by autism, epilepsy and physical disability receive vital, life-saving support.

Dog friendly runners…Wake Smith Solicitors (left to right) Sophie Bell, Charlotte Wallage, Tom Weightman and Millie Bolsover.

The charity provides autism assistance dogs, bringing safety and reducing stress for autistic children; seizure alert dogs for people with epilepsy, offering a 100 per cent accurate warning prior to a seizure so they can get to a place of safety and take control; and disability assistance dogs for physically disabled people, who can perform tasks tailored to the owners’ needs including opening and closing doors, assisting with dressing and undressing, loading and unloading the washing machine, and raising an alarm in an emergency.

Commercial property director Tom Weightman said: “Staff at Wake Smith Solicitors are fundraising for Support Dogs this financial year and as part of a host of events, six employees have agreed to run the Sheffield 10k in support of the charity.

“The event, known for its enthusiastic crowds, is a great opportunity for Wake Smith to raise awareness of, and fundraise for, Support Dogs while enjoying a great day with fellow runners.

“There is some rivalry as to who makes the best time, but we are all on-side to raise as much money as we can.”

The Sheffield 10k route starts in Arundel Gate, taking runners along Charter Row and along Ecclesall Road, before skirting the edges of Endcliffe Park. It continues along Riverdale Road, along Endcliffe Vale Road, close to the Botanical Gardens, then travels down Brocco Bank and back to a city centre finish.

To donate funds for the Wake Smith team's efforts, visit Charlotte Wallage is fundraising for Support Dogs Ltd at JustGiving