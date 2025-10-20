Sheffield solicitors BRM swaps fees for philanthropy for Will Aid 2025

Legal firm BRM has swapped fees for philanthropy for a nationwide Will-writing campaign set to benefit charities caring for the elderly, children, homeless, and conflict victims.

Sheffield-based BRM has once again pledged support to the annual Will Aid campaign, which takes place in November, by offering its expert Will writing services to help raise vital donations.

This is the third consecutive year BRM has signed up to the campaign, having also run its own charity Will writing initiatives for organisations across South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire each year.

The firm has raised £11,225 over the last two years for Will Aid alone, joining others across the country in raising a total of over £24 million since the campaign’s launch in 1988.

(from left) BRM’s Lynsey Oxley, associate legal executive, and Richard Barlow, head of private client services.

The funds support eight UK charities, including Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, SCIAF (Scotland), and Trócaire (N. Ireland) and new to the 2025 campaign, Crisis and Shelter.

Richard Barlow, head of private client services at BRM, said: “We are delighted to once again participate in this fantastic campaign, offering clients the chance to get a professionally written Will while supporting important causes both here in the UK and around the world.

“As solicitors, we’re delighted to volunteer our time and expertise, and hope to raise a lot of money to support the vulnerable, whether the elderly via Age UK, victims of conflict and natural disasters via the British Red Cross, or children via the NSPCC, among others.

“We would urge anyone interested in putting a Will in place – vital to ensuring your affairs are in order and your loved ones are provided for – while also supporting the Will Aid campaign to get in touch.”

The Will Aid campaign sees solicitors firms waiving their usual Will writing fees in favour of voluntary donations – with a suggested £120 for a basic single Will or £200 for a pair of basic “mirror” Wills.

This year the scheme conducted a nationwide poll that revealed that 66% of UK adults either do not have a Will or have one that is out of date.

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid campaign director, said: “We are very grateful that BRM has signed up to this year’s campaign.

“It is only thanks to the commitment of firms like BRM volunteering their time that the campaign can continue to raise much-needed donations for our partner charities.

“More than half of UK adults still do not have a Will, so this November is a great time to tick that task off your list while supporting the incredible work of our partner charities.”

For more information on how to make a Will through Will Aid, visit www.willaid.org.uk.