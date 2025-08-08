Sheffield singer featured at world’s oldest football ground

The song, ‘Runaway Road’ which has been heard on Radio X and legendary DJ Steve Lamaq’s BBC 6 Music show, has been announced as the official walk-out song at Hallam FC for when the players emerge onto the pitch.

Hallam FC, recently promoted to Step 8 of the English football pyramid, are one of the first football clubs ever founded and play at Sandygate, officially, the oldest football ground in the world!

For Mat, it builds more momentum to his blossoming solo career as he returned to music 7 years after he left popular Sheffield indie rock band ‘Kartica’.

Recording and releasing music again, he’s sold out headline gigs in the city’s music venues, most recently at Sidney & Matilda in February and featured at Rock N Roll Circus, DonnyFest & Fan City’s coverage of the Euro’s in Devonshire Green last summer! A music video also featured Sheffield based sports stars Chris Waddle & Kell Brook!

He has more plans on the horizon with further initiatives with the club planned and also his biggest headline gig yet at Sheffield University’s Foundry on Friday, October 3rd!

Mat says “It’s great to be connected with Hallam FC, they’ve got a fantastic history and it’s a great set up here, the crowds are picking up as the weeks go by.”

While on the upcoming Foundry gig.. “It’s my biggest headline yet, by a distance and tickets have flown out, we’re past the 250 mark and still a couple of months away, so it’s looking to be a mega night!”

Tickets for Mat Hook’ at The Foundry, October 3rd are available via Skiddle, Ticketmaster & Fatsoma.

