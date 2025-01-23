Sheffield Sharks to host 90s themed game in support of Cavendish Cancer Care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Sharks, the city’s very own top-flight basketball team, continues its partnership with local cancer charity, Cavendish Cancer Care, by donating income from ticket sales from the upcoming game with Manchester Basketball on Friday January 31.

The charity will receive all the income from tickets sold via its own website, www.cavcare.org.uk, with tickets starting from just £12 for seats in the stands.

The game tips-off at 7.30pm at the Canon Medical Arena, the purpose-built new home of the Sheffield Sharks, located at the Olympic Legacy Park. Attercliffe. The game has a 90’s theme so expect lots of glow sticks, neon and 90’s tunes!

Cavendish Cancer Care have been official charity partner to the Sheffield Sharks and Sheffield Hatters since 2023, raising thousands to support the work of the charity.

Tickets can be bought via Cavendish Cancer Care’s website www.cavcare.org.uk/events