Sheffield scientist warn of “High-Risk Climate Gamble” at Labour Party Conference

By AnnMarie Williamson
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 12:28 BST
Liverpool, Monday September 29 — Scientists for Extinction Rebellion staged a protest outside the Labour Party Conference, warning that the Government’s climate strategy is a “high-risk gamble” that locks the UK into fossil fuels and delays urgent action.

The group warns the UK must reach net zero by the mid-2030s to meet its fair share under the Paris Agreement — not 2050 as ministers propose[1]. Yet instead of scaling up proven solutions, the Government is gambling £22 billion of public money on Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) — a costly, risky, and unreliable technology that is central to its 2050 plan. If CCS fails, there is no Plan B.

Most Popular

“I’m here as a scientist and as a mother,” said Dr Ann-Marie Williamson, a retired industrial scientist from Sheffield. “The Government is gambling with our children’s future. We already have clean solutions that work — wind, solar, energy efficiency, and restoring nature. They are safer, cheaper, and fairer than throwing billions at risky CCS schemes designed to keep fossil fuels alive.

”Scientists’ key warnings:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dr Ann-Marie Williamson addresses delegates outside the Labour Conference, Sept 29placeholder image
Dr Ann-Marie Williamson addresses delegates outside the Labour Conference, Sept 29
  • CCS is unproven at scale: plagued by cancelled projects, spiralling costs, and underperformance.
  • Most funding will support new gas, biomass, and ‘blue hydrogen’ plants — locking in fossil fuels for decades.
  • With declining North Sea production, much of the gas will be imported LNG, which leaks methane — a greenhouse gas far more potent than CO₂ — beyond the reach of CCS[2].
  • Even Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee calls the CCS programme a “high-risk gamble”, with households likely to foot the bill if it fails[3].

Last year, leading scientists urged ministers to pause CCS plans until independent assessments of safety, effectiveness, and full life-cycle emissions were completed [4]. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero have ignored this advice[5] — prompting today’s protest.

Scientists’ call for a climate policy reset:

  • Invest in clean energy, efficiency, and nature-based solutions
  • Support communities, not polluters
  • Ensure transparency, accountability, and climate justice
XR scientists react in disbelief outside the Labour Party Conference, calling out the UK’s “high-risk climate gamble” and demanding urgent actionplaceholder image
XR scientists react in disbelief outside the Labour Party Conference, calling out the UK’s “high-risk climate gamble” and demanding urgent action

“The climate crisis is here — and time is running out,” Dr Williamson added. “Every pound wasted on CCS delays real solutions. The UK must act on the science, not industry spin.”

[1] Anderson, K., Broderick, J. F., & Stoddard, I. (2020). A factor of two: how the mitigation plans of ‘climate progressive’ nations fall far short of Paris-compliant pathways. Climate Policy, 20(10), 1290–1304. https://doi.org/10.1080/14693062.2020.1728209

[2]The greenhouse gas footprint of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exported from the United States - Howarth - 2024 - Energy Science & Engineering - Wiley Online Library

[3] Carbon capture: High degree of uncertainty whether risky investment by Govt will pay off - Committees - UK Parliament

[4]Ed Miliband letter print version

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice