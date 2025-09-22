Sheffield Says Farewell to Sergio Ernesto Contreras – A True Legend Of Our City

The city will come together early next month to celebrate the life of Sergio Contreras – one of the city’s most loved and unforgettable characters who sadly passed away aged 69.

Born in Chile and exiled in 1973, Sergio made Sheffield his home. He first became involved in the city’s vibrant restaurant and nightlife scene while working at places such as the Flying Pizza, before going on to run two of Sheffield’s most iconic venues – Sergio’s La Bamba and later El Paso at the bottom of The Moor on Cumberland Street. His warmth, humour and music made him the heart and soul of every room he entered.

His story, including his emotional return to Chile after almost 40 years, was captured in the award-winning documentary ‘Un Condor’ – a testament to his resilience and spirit.

Now, Sheffield will have the chance to say a final goodbye on Wednesday October 8, 2025.

Funeral & Procession details:

The funeral procession will begin at 1pm from Gaunt Road, Gleadless (S14).

The cortege will pass the currently closed John O’Gaunt pub, where additional cars may join.

The service at the Apperknowle Natural Burial Ground (High Street, Apperknowle, Dronfield S18 4BD) is expected to start at 2pm.

Wake & Celebration of Life:

The wake will take place at Corporation, 2 Milton Street, Sheffield S1, from around 3:30pm until late.

Live music will come from Grupo Luma, a Chilean band from Liverpool, who have confirmed they will perform on the day.

You can register attendance here:

https://SergiosWaketheFxckupMan.eventbrite.co.uk

Sergio’s daughter, Angelina, said: "We have been overwhelmed by the incredible messages of support and love for my dad. It has been so comforting to see how many lives he touched in Sheffield and beyond. On behalf of our family, thank you for welcoming him so warmly and making him feel at home for so many years."

Sergio’s family and friends invite all who knew him to join in remembering a man whose kindness, music and spirit touched countless lives.

There is also a tribute site: sergiocontreras.muchloved.com