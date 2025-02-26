Sheffield sanctuary seekers star in London Fashion Week

Thrilled members of arts charity Stand & Be Counted’s Soap Box creative group were invited to be part of the event by prize-winning British-Yemeni designer Kazna Asker, who was raised and lives in Sheffield.

On Sunday, they welcomed and interacted with 300 guests to Family, which was centred around a bustling Middle Eastern souk created in the centre of London.

John Tomlinson, joint CEO of Stand & Be Counted, said: “This has been a brilliant opportunity to be part of a massive, globally significant, event.

“For our group to be at London Fashion Week felt like a real act of positive activism.

“Kazna is a force, incredibly talented and beautifully aligned with the work that we do, and the way that we do it.

“For the people that we work with, this was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Prize-winning Kazna, a graduate of Central Saint Martin’s, was the first designer to showcase a Hijabi collection at the renowned art and design college’s MA fashion show in 2022.

She is known for her eclectic, vibrant fusion of streetwear and Islamic staples, as well as her political activism and community work in Sheffield.

She has been working with Stand & Be Counted, which is the UK’s first Theatre Company of Sanctuary, on creating their own fashion show for several months.

Kuwaiti Saud Alenizy, aged 29, was one of the group actors who acted as stallholders in the souk, selling items such as books and food, and talking to attendees while in character.

Saud, who came to the UK around three years ago, said: “Fashion is not just about clothing, it is about the story of the person making it and where they come from.

“You can see Kazna’s Middle Eastern heritage in her outfits and vibes - but also the British culture she knows as well.

“I cannot express how exciting it was to be involved in her show.

“Fashion can be a political statement, a cultural statement or an individual statement.“I hope the people who saw Kazna’s show took home new experiences and new learnings about different cultures.”

Kazna has experience in volunteering with refugees and co-organised community fundraisers for Yemen and Palestine, raising more than £20,000 for charity. In Sheffield, she has contributed to multiple community campaigns, including one focusing on race equality in education.

She said: “This is my third time hosting a physical presentation during London Fashion Week.

“It’s an essential thing for me to share this global platform with my community, starting with my first presentation and film ‘Fight for Me Sheffield’ and to have been able to bring the SBC group into this year’s showcase has been such a great honour.

“Community and creativity exists outside of London.”Stand & Be Counted makes work for and with all people seeking sanctuary, refugees, asylum seekers and new migrants. It combines community, theatre and activism in its pioneering work.

The SBC team inside Kazna's presentation, called Family

Kazna Asker, right, pictured during her presentation on Sunday in London

Soap Box members acted as traders in the immersive souk experience

Models at the presentation by emerging designer Kazna Asker