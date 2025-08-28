Sheffield salon finalist in national awards

Nathan is celebrating after standing out from nationwide competition to secure a place in the finals of HJ’s prestigious British Hairdressing Awards 2025, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.

Having impressed the judges with exceptional creativity, technical skill and artistic flair, Nathan has secured a coveted place as a Finalist in the North Eastern Hairdresser of the Year category.

They will now go head-to-head with some of the most talented names in the industry, with the winners set to be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at the iconic JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London on Monday, November 24.

The British Hairdressing Awards remains one of the most respected and celebrated events in the global hairdressing calendar. From salon stylists to creative visionaries, the awards shine a spotlight on those who are shaping the future of the craft — and this year’s Regional and Specialist finalists are a true reflection of the talent, passion and dedication driving the industry forward.

The first round of judging took place on Monday, July 21 at Epsom Downs Racecourse, where an expert panel of industry icons came together to review hundreds of collections across 18 Regional and Specialist categories. With such an incredible standard of entries,competition was fierce.

The second round of judging is just around the corner, when the judges will return to crown this year’s winners.

On being named a finalist, Nathan from Nathan Richardson Hair said: “Being named a finalist at the British Hairdressing Awards is such an incredible honour. I’m beyond proud to represent Nathan Richardson Hair – this is a moment of real pride for all of us. We work so hard to stay creative, passionate, and innovative, and this recognition makes it all so worth it. We’re so excited for the big night!”

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of Hairdressers Journal International, said: “The Regional and Specialist categories are the beating heart of the British Hairdressing Awards. These finalists are not only champions of creativity in their local communities, but also leaders in their craft across specialist areas – from Afro and Avant Garde to Colour and Men’s Hair.

"Every year, we’re blown away by the level of talent on display, and 2025 is no exception. These artists set the standard and inspire thousands — their vision helps shape the future of hairdressing, both in the UK and around the world.”

Mert Eren, General Manager for Henkel Consumer Brands Hair Professional UK & Ireland at Schwarzkopf Professional, added: "The British Hairdressing Awards remain one of the most iconic celebrations of creativity in our industry, and is a true benchmark for technical excellence and visionary talent. At Schwarzkopf Professional, we’re incredibly proud to continue our longstanding support of these awards and the exceptional individuals they honour.

"This year’s finalists represent the bold, diverse and ever-evolving face of British hairdressing, and it’s their commitment and creativity that continues to push our industry forward."