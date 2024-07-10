Sheffield rockers Haze at The Water's Edge

Haze at The Water's Edge filming the video for their single Waters Rising

Local progressive rock band Haze release their latest CD The Water's Edge, with a video single Waters Rising filmed on location in Rivelin & Ladybower

The lead single from The Water's Edge CD is an epic ballard 'Waters Rising' for which the band made a video on location on (and in!) the River Rivelin and Ladybower Dam

Haze has always been a band who encompass a variety of influences, embracing rock, prog, folk and metal, while not being afraid to flirt with soul, blues, ambient and electronic music. Their new release, The Water’s Edge, reflects the continuing development of the band’s musicianship and songwriting, and showcases the breadth and depth which the band has continuously developed over the past 46 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in 1978 by brothers Chris & Paul McMahon and named after a can of air freshener - it could easily have been Airwick Solid or Glade, Haze are veteran outsiders of the 80’s NeoProg scene centred around the Marquee Club in London, Haze played with many of the leading bands of the time. Pallas, Solstice & Pendragon and more recently Trilogy, who will be gigging with them in support of the album. The band now feature Paul’s son Danny McMahon on drums and Paul’s wife Catrin Ashton on flute & fiddle - truly a family affair.

For the first time in their career the band went into a pro studio, Yellow Arch in Sheffield, and enlisted the help of an outside producer/engineer, Colin Elliott of the Richard Hawley band. The result is the best sounding Haze album yet, with the band free to concentrate on playing the music, and the inevitable constraints on studio time also helping to bring out the free flowing, seat of the pants improvisation which has made Haze one of the best live acts around.

The album features guest appearances by local singer Charlie Bramald (Ghost of the Machine) and saxophonist Derek Nash (Jools Holland R & B Orchestra), and also the rest of Paul’s children with Jessica McMahon doing a great job on backing vocals, and extra backing from Lily & Hazel McMahon.