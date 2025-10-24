Sheffield residents encouraged to "see things differently" to make the most of their commute

Major Sheffield bus operator, Stagecoach Yorkshire, has encouraged local residents to “see things differently” and take advantage of the free time offered by commuting by bus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many commuters are surprised by what they can achieve on their commute by bus. Research by Stagecoach has found that, on board their local service, people like to:

-- Catch up on entertainment – watch the latest television series or film, read a book, listen to music, or else dive into a new podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-- Plan the day – spend the time to focus, organise a to-do list, and mentally prepare for meetings.

Making the most of your commute

-- Learn something new –start learning a new language or taking an online course via the mobile phone.

-- Take a break – use the time to relax, listen to some calming music, decompress, and let go of the day's stress.

Matt Kitchin, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “In a busy world, where we often struggle to find time for ourselves, we want to encourage workers, across our region, to reclaim as much of their personal time back as possible; using the journey to and from work as a chance to catch up, recharge, or simply enjoy a moment of calm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Instead of gripping the steering wheel in traffic, it’s time to see things differently and imagine using that time to catch up on a fascinating book, learn a new language, or simply enjoy some music and watch the world go by.”

Matt Kitchin

Stagecoach has worked hard to make the daily commute as stress-free as possible, for example, the operator’s app now offers real-time tracking, allowing passengers to see where their bus is and get more accurate arrival times.

Fare caps also help to make commuting by bus great value – with multi-journey and multi-day tickets often offering the best value prices.

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to buy before you board and to track your local bus, visit the Stagecoach’s website or you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.