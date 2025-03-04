Sheffield researchers help identify genes linked to rare discovery in medical breakthrough

A landmark study has found 69 previously unidentified genetic determinants of rare disease, including uncommon forms of kidney disease and diabetes.

The breakthrough research, involving Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Sheffield and published in Nature, uses a new analytical approach for identifying the genetic basis of rare diseases, which could diagnose more cases and help develop new treatments for patients.

Rare diseases collectively affect between 4% and 6% of individuals worldwide. Despite advances in genetic testing, most genetic variants that lead to disease remain unknown resulting in around 80% of people with a rare disease being undiagnosed even after genomic sequencing or when a person's entrie DNA is mapped.

To address this issue, an international team of researchers developed an analytical framework for identifying genetic causes of Mendelian diseases (mutations in one gene), known as variant gene burden analysis. This new framework was then applied to the genetic records of 34,851 people and their family members (72,690 genomes in total) from Genomics England’s 100,000 Genomes Project.

The research was undertaken as part of the world-leading 100,000 Genomes project

The study identified genetic variants in 69 genes not previously known to be associated with any disease. In 30 of these cases, the new genetic findings were supported by existing experimental evidence, thereby confirming the accuracy of the novel approach.

Importantly, the strongest overall genetic and experimental evidence supported newly discovered genetic variants for rare forms of kidney disease, diabetes, schizophrenia, epilepsy, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, and anterior segment ocular abnormalities (developmental defects or structural issues within the front part of the eye).

Professor Albert Ong, Consultant Nephrologist and Clinical Lead for Kidney Genetics at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, gave his expert opinion on the 22 genes linked to rare kidney diseases found in the study.

Commenting on the findings, Professor Ong, who is also a Professor of Medicine at the University of Sheffield, said:

“Sheffield has a long and proud history of kidney disease research. This paper highlights the power of unlocking genetics through the 100,000 Genomes Project to provide hope to millions of people suffering with undiagnosed rare diseases by discovering many new genes for diseases ranging from epilepsy, diabetes, brain disorders to cystic kidney disease.

"Gene discovery is the first step towards diagnosis, a clearer understanding and the eventual development of new treatments to cure or slow disease. This is great news for patients and their families as it will provide them with an opportunity to be given a clear diagnosis. I am also proud that many patients from Sheffield contributed to this important UK project.”