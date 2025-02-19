Sheffield Ranked the UK’s Least Energy-Efficient City, New Survey Finds

New research from online electricals retailer AO has revealed that Sheffield is the least energy-efficient city in the UK, with residents lagging behind the rest of the country when it comes to energy-saving habits.

The research, conducted among 2,000 Brits, found that just over 1 in 4 people in Sheffield residents don’t consider energy ratings a top priority when purchasing new electrical appliances. This is in contrast with the national average, where only 1 in 10 Brits say energy ratings don’t matter to them.

Meanwhile, 41.05% of Sheffield residents admit they haven’t made any lifestyle changes in the past 12 months to reduce their energy consumption—again, the highest in the country.

With household energy bills reaching up to £2,388 a year, Sheffielders could be missing out on significant savings by not adopting simple, energy-efficient habits. However, for some, the costs are even higher, with 5% shelling out just under £5,000 a year on energy alone.

Gwil Snook, appliance expert at AO, commented:

“It’s no surprise that many Brits are setting energy-saving goals for the year ahead, with almost half prioritizing keeping their energy bills in check during the winter months.

“With the average household spending over £2,000 a year on energy it’s always worth knowing quick and easy ways to save around the home. That’s why if you’re looking to upgrade or switch out your appliances it’s worthwhile paying attention to the energy rating to save money in the long run.

“Among the most energy-efficient appliances, air fryers led the pack, showing no signs of slowing down with over a third of people recognising them as the most efficient option when it came to cooking.”

The survey also uncovered several misconceptions that may be contributing to Sheffield’s low ranking:

1 in 3 Sheffield residents believe turning up the thermostat heats the home faster, which is a common energy-wasting myth.

Over 60% think dishwashers use more water than handwashing, despite modern dishwashers being more water-efficient.

Nearly 30% aren’t sure whether running appliances on standby wastes energy, even though it does.

With Sheffield at the bottom of the energy-efficiency rankings, could it be time for the city to turn things around?

For more energy-saving tips and information, visit AO.com.