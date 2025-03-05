Sheffield Playwrights: Set Sail with the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025

As spring unfolds and the year progresses, an exciting opportunity for playwrights in Sheffield and beyond has arrived with the launch of the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025.

A collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, this innovative competition invites both emerging and established writers to showcase their talent. The competition, open until April 4, 2025, offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance for the winning play to be produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

This challenge offers a rare opportunity for playwrights across the UK and Republic of Ireland to have their work performed onboard a luxury cruise ship—an opportunity rarely seen in traditional theatre. Plays must be under an hour in length and can cover any subject matter, giving writers the freedom to explore bold, creative ideas. The winning play will be performed onboard in 2025, with the playwright receiving both artistic and financial backing to bring their vision to life.

This groundbreaking award is setting new standards in both the theatre and travel industries, ensuring that theatre produced at sea is of the highest quality, on par with the best of the West End. With a prestigious judging panel, including figures such as Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, the competition promises invaluable mentorship and exposure for playwrights.

Key Dates:

January 15, 2025: Competition opens

April 4, 2025: Deadline for submissions

June 6, 2025: Shortlist announced

December 5, 2025: Winner announced

This is a national call to all playwrights in Sheffield and beyond—don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting programme. Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.