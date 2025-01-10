Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Think about everything you could have seen in 105 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comings and goings of celebrities and world leaders. Old cars replaced with new cars. Corded phones going wireless and ending up so small they can fit in your pocket.

Well, Edwin Myers has lived through all that. Eddie, as he is more commonly known, celebrates his 105th birthday today - after coming into the world on January 10, 1920.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie was born in Sheffield, has worked in cutlery and engineering, lived on the German coast and now resides at The Meadows nursing home in Shirecliffe, back in his home town.

Edwin 'Eddie' Myers turns 105 today. | Dean Atkins

“I love walking and I like rock climbing,” he said on the secret to living a long life. “It’s not something you have to do, but it was something I wanted to do.

“I went to live on the coast of Germany because they have lots of hills.”

Trish and Sam, who help care for Eddie at The Meadows, told how they have heard many tales of the centenarian’s incredibly active life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Happy Birthday Eddie! | Dean Atkins

“He still loves to walk,” they said. “In the park and around the building.”

Even at 105, Eddie hasn’t given up on his climbing either.

“He will not use the lift,” they said. “Only uses the stairs.”

Eddie has led a very active lifestyle and loves walking and rock climbing. | Dean Atkins

Eddie said: “I was born in Sheffield. Grew up on Burngreave and Pitsmoor. We didn’t have much money, but I didn’t miss it because I never had it.

“I was rubbish at school. Thick as two planks... I didn’t have a favourite subject. When it came to writing I wasn’t very good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Essays may not have been a strong point, but Trish and Sam said Eddie is a brilliant brain to have on a quiz night.

The Meadows team have organised a big birthday card, a DIY 105th birthday banner (not commonly available it transpires) and a birthday cake - which Eddie will enjoy after spending the day with family.

He may possibly even enjoy a drink of Baileys over some coffee, one Eddie is said to very much enjoy - perhaps partnered with an eccles cake.